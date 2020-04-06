2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) belongs to glycol ether group. It is a colourless liquid chemical compound, which is oily with characteristic faint aromatic odor. Phenol and ethylene oxide reaction produce this substance at high temperature and pressure. It consists of phenol with the ability to slow down phagocyte activity. It can disable prime response mechanism of the immune system. Therefore, in many vaccines, they are utilized as a preservative. It is combustible and irreconcilable with chlorides, anhydrides, and strong oxidizing agents.

This organic compound has various applications in products like insect repellent, topical antiseptic, etc. It is used as adhesive for perfumes; as solvent for cellulose acetate, dyes, inks and resins; as an anesthetic in the aquaculture; alternative to formaldehyde preservatives; organic synthesis of plasticizers; etc. It is used in industries like pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics & dermatology, metal processing, coatings/paints, fragrance, etc.

Browse the complete Global 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/56-2-phenoxyethanol-market-research-report

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Avon Products Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

L’Oreal SA

P&G Co.

Unilever Group

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care And Cosmetics

Dermatology

Metal Processing

Coatings And Paints

Fragrance

Others

2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

Download Free Sample Report of Global 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-56

The Global 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Industry

Purchase the complete Global 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-56

Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Asia Pacific 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

Europe 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

North America 2-Phenoxyethanol (2-PE) Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.

For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/