Advanced Polymer Composites Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Advanced Polymer Composites Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Advanced Polymer Composites industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Polymer composites are made up of two components which are a polymer matrix and a reinforcing fiber material. A variety of fibers (like carbon, glass, and aramid) and polymer resins (such as epoxy, polyester, phenol, and polyacrylic) are used in manufacturing polymer composites. Advanced composite materials have properties such as higher durability, structural rigidity and material strength. These composites help in higher fuel efficiency through weight reduction. These polymer composites find applications in the aerospace and aviation, automotive, electronics, energy, and marine industries.

North America is the largest market for Advanced Polymer Composites followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. It is due to presence of several aircraft makers in North America. The Asia Pacific advanced polymer composites market is expected to grow at the fastest growth in the forecast period due to the rising demand from its end-use industries.

The key companies operating in the global advanced polymer composites market are:

Owens Corning

Cristex

SGL Carbon

Solvay

Mitsubishi Rayon

Toray Industries

Cytec Industries

Hexcel

BASF

Arkema

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Advanced Polymer Composites By Raw Material

Resin

Fiber

Advanced Polymer Composites By Application

Conductors

Auto Parts

Tanks & Pipes

Aviation Parts

Boat Building

Wind Blades

Others (Including Sports Goods)

Advanced Polymer Composites By End-User

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Energy

Aerospace & Aviation

Consumer Goods

Marine

Others (Including Building & Construction And Industrial)

Advanced Polymer Composites By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Advanced Polymer Composites Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Advanced Polymer Composites Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Advanced Polymer Composites Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Advanced Polymer Composites Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Advanced Polymer Composites Market Analysis By Raw Material

Chapter 6 Advanced Polymer Composites Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Advanced Polymer Composites Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 8 Advanced Polymer Composites Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Advanced Polymer Composites Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Advanced Polymer Composites Industry

