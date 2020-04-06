Anti-reflective Coatings Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Anti-reflective Coatings Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Anti-reflective Coatings industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Anti-reflective coatings are types of optical coating applied to reduce reflection on the surfaces of lenses and other optical devices. It is used widely in various applications through which light passes on optical surface and where low reflection is necessary. They possess low reflectance and high transmittance properties and enhance the visibility by blocking superfluous reflections from different forms of surfaces. These are best suited for high index lenses, which is easy and cheap to coat. Lenses with additional coating are water and grease repellent.

Various types of anti-reflective coating are index matching, single layer interference, multi layer interference, absorbing, moth eye and circular polarizer. Based on end users, this market can be segmented as Eyewear, Electronics, Solar, Automobile and Others. It is mostly used in optical and electrical applications for effective products. Eyewear segment is the largest market that is growing rapidly.

Geographically, the anti-reflective coatings market is spread into regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Global trends include fingerprint resistance, scratch resistance, anti-static, and easy to clean products. Koninklijke DSM N.V., Carl Zeiss AG, Essilor International S.A., Hoya Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., iCoat Company LLC, Janos Technology LLC, JDS Uniphase Corporation, Optical Coatings Japan, PPG Industries Inc., Royal DSM, and Rodenstock GmbH are the leading companies in global anti-reflective coating market.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as:

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Carl Zeiss AG

Essilor International S.A.

Hoya Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

iCoat Company LLC

Janos Technology LLC

JDS Uniphase Corporation

Optical Coatings Japan

PPG Industries Inc.

Royal DSM

Rodenstock GmbH

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Anti-reflective Coatings By End-User

Eyewear

Electronics

Solar

Automobile

Others (Including Telecommunication, Etc.)

Anti-Reflective Coatings By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Anti-reflective Coatings Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Anti-reflective Coatings Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Anti-reflective Coatings Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Anti-reflective Coatings Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Anti-reflective Coatings Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 6 Anti-reflective Coatings Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Anti-reflective Coatings Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Anti-reflective Coatings Industry

