Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-Innovation, Latest Technology, Key Players-Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Atomwise, Insilico Medicine, Exscientia, Cyclica, Numerate, NuMedii|Remarkable 40.5% CAGR

AI in Drug Discovery Market report puts a light on various factors that have direct or indirect effect on the growth of business which includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery industry.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market size is estimated to reach USD 3,932.87 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 40.5 % from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Data Bridge Market Research.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on Particular Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

“Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market 2020-2027 Report highlights key market dynamics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Atomwise, DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, XtalPi, BERG LLC.”

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Overview:

Increasing need to reduce cost and drug discovery along with reduce time, growth of pharmaceutical industries by collaborations with other industries, adoption of cloud based services and applications, delay in patent expiry are some of the factors that will enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, expansion of biotechnology industries will further create new and ample opportunities for the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market in the above mentioned forecast period.

North America dominates the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market due to the high prevalence of pharmaceutical companies, increasing research activities.

If you are involved in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Offering (Software, Services), Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes), in Drug Discovery & Others and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 7 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative element of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2010-2020, and forecast to 2027) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2010-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

The Segments And Sub-Section of Artificial Intelligence (Ai) In Drug Discovery Market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: By Offering (Software, Services),

By Technology (Machine Learning, Other Technologies), Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Machinery & Equipment, Automotive & Others

By Drug Type (Small Molecule, Large Molecules), Application (Immuno-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Disease, Metabolic Diseases, Other Applications)

By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are -Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Atomwise, DEEP GENOMICS, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI Ltd, Exscientia, Cyclica, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, twoXAR, Incorporated, OWKIN, XtalPi, BERG LLC.

If opting for the Global version of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery market, Applications(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Research Centres and Academic & Government Institutes)

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America & Middle East & Africa ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.