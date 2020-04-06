Ceramics Biomaterials Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Ceramics Biomaterials Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Ceramics Biomaterials industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Ceramics biomaterials interact with biological systems and are biocompatible. Bioceramics and bioglasses are ceramic biomaterials. Biocompatibility of ceramics biomaterials, range from ceramic oxides to resorbable materials. This biomaterial either is closely related to body material, or is extremely durable metal oxide. Ceramics biomaterials have unique properties like high resistance to corrosion and compression, low electrical and thermal conductivities, light weight, etc.

The ceramics biomaterials occupied market share of 25% approx. of overall global biomaterials market in previous year. Ceramic biomaterial products are aluminium oxide, zirconia, calcium phosphate, calcium sulfate, carbon, and glass. This biomaterial is applied in dental parts, coatings, bone fillings, endoscopy, ontological implants, medical tools & equipment, drug delivery cardiovascular applications and others.

North America is the major market for ceramic biomaterial industry. This growth is accelerated by growth of U.S. market. North America is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region. Owing to huge population base and medical advancements, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow rapidly over the forecasted period. Rise in investments and funding from major players and government institutions, technological advancements, increase in applications of ceramic biomaterials, etc are driving the global ceramic biomaterials market growth.

Major companies in ceramics biomaterials market are:

DENTSPLY International, Inc.

Wright Medical Group, Inc.

DePuy Orthopaedics, Inc.

Invibio Ltd., Osteotech, Inc.

Biomet, Inc.

Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc.

Orthovita, Inc.

Leading raw material supplier companies in this market are:

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Materion Corporation

Ulbrich Stainless Steel & Special Metals, Inc.

Heraeus Medical Components

CeramTec

Ceradyne, Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Bayer

Purac Biomaterials

DSM Biomedical, Inc.

Evonik Industries

Cam Bioceramics

Ticona GmbH

Landec Corporation.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT

Ceramics Biomaterials By Types:

Aluminium Hydroxide / Aluminum Trihydrate (ATH)

Zirconium Dioxide OR Zirconia

Calcium Phosphate

Calcium Sulphate

Carbon

Glass

Ceramics Biomaterials By Materials:

Aluminium Oxide

Zirconia

Calcium Phosphate

Calcium Sulfate

Carbon

Glass

Ceramics Biomaterials By Applications:

Dental Parts

Coatings

Bone Fillings

Endoscopy

Otologic Implants

Medical Tools & Equipment

Others

Ceramics Biomaterials By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

The Global Ceramics Biomaterials Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Ceramics Biomaterials Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Ceramics Biomaterials Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Ceramics Biomaterials Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Ceramics Biomaterials Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Ceramics Biomaterials Market Analysis By Materials

Chapter 7 Ceramics Biomaterials Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Ceramics Biomaterials Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Ceramics Biomaterials Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Ceramics Biomaterials Industry

