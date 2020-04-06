Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
Circulating fluid bed (CFD) is a process of providing boilers and power plants flexibility and reducing harmful gas emissions. Circulating fluid bed boilers operate at relatively lower temperatures as compared to conventional boilers and reduce the gas emission levels. The low emission of gases such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide make circulating fluid bed boilers environmentally friendly. In addition, the circulating fluid bed boilers help to reduce the operational cost of boilers in power plants.
The North American market has the leading companies in circulating fluid bed boilers market that adopted this technology much earlier due to stringent gas emission laws. Hence, North America is the major geographic market for circulating fluid bed boilers. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow during the forecast period. It is due to the factors such as presence of developing countries in this region and rising industrial demands.
The key players operating in the market are:
- Alfa Laval AB
- Alstom SA
- AE&E Nanjing Boiler Co. Ltd.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
- DongFang Boiler Group Co. Ltd.
- Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd.
- Formosa Heavy Industries Corp
- Amec Foster Wheeler plc
- Harbin Boiler Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Metso Oyj
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Shanghai Boiler Works Co., Ltd.
- Thermax Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market By Type
- Subcritical
- Supercritical
- Ultra-Supercritical
Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market By Application
- Oil And Gas
- Chemicals
- Manufacturing
- Others
Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Circulating Fluid Bed Boilers Industry
