Disruptor Profile: IDx Technologies, Inc. Market (COVID-19 UPDATED) Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2019-2026

Disruptor Profile: IDx Technologies, Inc.
Summary
The report provides information and insights into IDx Technologies, Inc.’s, including –
– Overview of the company and its product offering
– Detailed insight into its business model, company type and headquarter
– Information on partnership and funding
– Biography of top management.
Scope
– IDx Technologies, Inc. (IDx) specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) – based diagnostics and develops clinically aligned autonomous algorithms that help in detection of a disease in medical images.
Reasons to buy
– Gain insights into IDx’s business operations.
– Gain insights into funding and partnerships
– Gain understanding about its technology focus.
Table of contents
Company Overview
Technology Focus
Product Overview
Partnerships & Funding
Key Employees
Appendix
