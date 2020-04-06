Dry Skin Treatment Market Study | Manufacturers Analysis, Size, Share, and Future Prospects 2019 to 2026

The latest research report Global Dry Skin Treatment Market, which provides an overview of the future proximity with respect to the Dry Skin Treatment Market during the 2019-2026 forecast period, provides both qualitative and quantitative data analysis. Study the growth and development of the laser marking market and provide a detailed overview.The major players in the Global Dry Skin Treatment Market are Allergan, L’Oreal SA, Forest Essentials, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Others.

Global Dry Skin Treatment Market By Type (Mildly Dry Skin, Moderately Dry Skin, Severely Dry Skin), Medication Type (OTC Products, Prescription Medications), Treatment (Moisturizer, Medication), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global dry skin treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rise in aesthetic concern and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

Some of the major competitors currently working in the global dry skin treatment market are Allergan, L’Oreal SA, Forest Essentials, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, MC2 Therapeutics, Croda International Plc, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Perrigo Company plc, LANNETT, Novartis AG, Teligent, Rising Pharma Holdings, Inc and others.

Market Definition:

Dry skin is also known as xeroderma is a condition of a skin occurs when skin cells produce less sebum (natural oils) than necessary. This lack of sebum results in flakes in the skin, chaps, feels tight and looks dull, especially on the cheeks and arounds the eyes. Dryness is exacerbated by wind, extremes of temperature and air conditioning. It usually not serious, but it can be uncomfortable and creating fine lines and wrinkles.

According to an article published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, it was estimated that approximately 6 million to 12 million infestations occur each year within the United States. Increasing climatic changes and pollution are major causes of dry skin and Influence of a healthy and quality lifestyle may expect to increase the market.

Market Drivers

High prevalence of dry skin is propelling the growth of this market

Emergence of grey market and free trade zone is boosting the market growth

Change in environment and lifestyle can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Mildly Dry Skin

Moderately Dry Skin

Severely Dry Skin

By Medication Type

OTC Products

Prescription Medications

By Treatment

Moisturizer Humectants Glycerin Alpha Hydroxyl Acids Emollients Ammonium lactate Linoleic Acid Medication Topical Steroid Hydrocortisone Fluocinonide Triamcinolone Others Antihistamines Agents Hydroxyzine Diphenhydramine Immune modulator Tacrolimus Pimecrolimus Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, MC2 Therapeutics filed New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA Wynzora™ Cream (calcipotriene 0.005% and betamethasone dipropionate 0.064%) for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. In the press release company also mentioned that they intends to launch an innovative new line of PAD™ Cream-based consumer healthcare products for the treatment of dry, itchy and sensitive skin.

Competitive Analysis:

Global dry skin treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares global dry skin treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global dry skin treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

