FACILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET COMPREHENSIVE ANALYSIS: CHECK LATEST STRATEGIC MOVES OF EMERGING PLAYERS | CA TECHNOLOGIES, IBM, SAP, PLANON, ORACLE, INDUS SYSTEMS

Data Bridge Market research has recently published the comprehensive business research on “Facility Management Market” includes historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. This market report comprises of the study about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios. This Facility Management market research report provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. These CAGR values play a key role in determining the costing and investment values or strategies. Thus, the Facility Management report is a great solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly moving business environment. Leading Players of Global Facility Management Market are CA Technologies, IBM, SAP, Planon, Oracle, Indus Systems, Jade Track, Trimble, FM:Systems, Hippo CMMS ARCHIBUS, and so on.

The Global Facility Management Market accounted for USD 34.61 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Players

IBM, SAP, Planon, Oracle, Indus Systems, Jade Track, Trimble, FM:Systems, Hippo CMMS ARCHIBUS, MAINTENANCE CONNECTION, FacilityONE Technologies, NEMETSCHEK, MetricStream, Accruent FMX Officespace Apleona MCS Solutions Archidata Emaint Autodesk and FSI (FM Solutions) Limited among others

Market Segmentation: Global Facility Management Market

By Solution (Facility Environment Management, Building Information Modeling, Integrated Workplace Management System, Facility Property Management,),

By Service,

By Organization Size,

By Deployment Type,

By End User,

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Key Points Covered in Facility Management Market Report:

Global Facility Management Overview, Definition and Classification

Market drivers and barriers

Global Facility Management Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Facility Management Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Facility Management Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

Global Facility Management Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Facility Management Market Analysis by Application

Global Facility Management Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

Facility Management Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

Industry roadmap and value chain

Market Effect Factors Analysis …………..

