GLOBAL EMOTION DETECTION AND RECOGNITION MARKET EXPLOSIVE GROWTH SEEN FOR KEY BUSINESS SEGMENTS | CROWD EMOTION LIMITED., EMOTIENT, EYERIS, KAIROS, AFFECTIVA, BEYOND VERBAL,

Global emotion detection and recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 41.93% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing demand for wearable devices and increasing penetration of Internet of Things. The need for technological advancement to standardize emotion detection and recognition by various industries is driving the market forward.

Major Industry Competitors: Emotion detection and recognition Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global emotion detection and recognition market are Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Crowd Emotion Limited., Emotient, Inc., Eyeris, Kairos Ar Inc., Noldus Information Technology, NVISO SA., Realeyes, Sentiance, Sightcorp, SkyBiometry, Tobii AB, Mad Street Den Inc., AdMobilize, Emotion Research Lab, Quantic Dream, Emotibot Technologies Limited, iMotions, Vokaturi B.V. The Netherlands, knexus Research Corp., Kneron, EMOJ Graphic Identity among others.

Key Segmentation: Emotion detection and recognition Market

By Software Tool (Facial Expression & Emotion Recognition, Gesture & Posture Recognition, Bio-Sensing Software Tools and Apps, Speech & Voice Recognition), Technology (Feature Extraction & 3D Modelling, Bio Sensors Technology, Pattern Recognition, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Others), Service (Storage & Maintenance, Consulting & Integration), Application Area (Medical Emergency & Healthcare, Marketing & Advertising, Law Enforcement, Surveillance & Monitoring, Entertainment & Consumer Electronics, Robotics & E-Learning, Others), End User (Enterprises, Defense and Security Agencies, Commercial, Industrial, Personal Users, Government, Retail, Entertainment, Transportation, Others),

Regional Outlook

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, rest of south America)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, china, India, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, etc)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, etc)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Strapping needs to understand the consumers behavior, drives the market growth

Growth in the wearable technology market, is driving the market forward

Increase in the applications in various industries across all the sectors, fosters the growth of the market

Upgradation and advancement in enabling technology and robust data repository, drives the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Voxpopme and Affectiva collaborated to improve their emotion recognition software. Affectiva emotion AI will be combined with the Voxpopme platform to enhance the overall experience by analyzing the emotions. The partnership will enable to perform the accurate research on the consumer behavior.

In November 2016, Noldus launched improved software that tracks the animal behaviors in an efficient way and yields the better output data. The launch will improve the offering of the company which will expand the market share of the company.

