GLOBAL PARENTAL CONTROL SOFTWARE MARKET FUTURE GROWTH INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK | AT&T, BITDEFENDER, WEBROOT INC., ALPHABET INC., CONTENT WATCH HOLDINGS, INC., VERIZON, MCAFEE

Global parental control software market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global parental control software market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 10.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

If you are involved in the Parental Control Software industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Device Type (Smart Phones, Computers, Tablets, Digital Television, Others), Solution Provider (Software Developer, ISP, Carrier, Hardware Developer), Function Type (Time Management, Gaming, App Management, Web Access, Program-Specific Control, Cyber Security, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud Based), Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows, Linux, MAC OS, Others), End-User (Educational Institutions, Residential, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, WEBROOT INC. received ISO 27001 certification for security and data protection. This helps the company offering the greatest safety standard. This standard is received when the product meets all the requirements relating to implementation, maintenance, establishment by continually improving an information security management system. Thus, ISO certification will strengthen company safety position along with focused dedication towards client’s offering with the greatest level of protection

In November 2018, AT&T launched an app called Secure Family that helps to manage parental control features such as time limits for social media, location tracking accuracy and content filtering related to age appropriate setting. It also provides upgraded version that has 10 lines for USD 7.99 per month This will help the company in providing secure and safe app to its customer as a result it will help in increasing the customer

In October 2018, Bitdefender acquired the Netherlands based company known as RedSocks Security BV for enhancing and expanding its product portfolio. This will assist companies in expanding Bitdefender’s portfolio and addressable market in the region of network safety and analytics in strategic investment and mark another step on their continuous growth path

Competitive Landscape and Parental Control Software Market Share Analysis

Parental Control Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Parental Control Software market.

Key Market Competitors: Parental Control Software Industry Some of the major players operating in this market are AT&T, Bitdefender, Webroot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Content Watch Holdings, Inc., Verizon, McAfee, LLC., AO Kaspersky Lab, Qustodio LLC, CLEAN ROUTER – ULTIMATE PARENTAL CONTROLS, T-Mobile USA, INC , Cisco System Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., Symantec Corporation , Netsanity, Inc., BullGuard, Mobicip.LLC, Salfeld Computer GmbH, Refog and KidsWatch Inc among others.

Global Parental Control Software Market Methodology

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

