Global Printing Toners Market 2020: Top Industrialist Trends and Analysis Forecast Report Till 2026

Printing Toners Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Printing Toners industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Printing toners are special type of inks used in copy machines and laser printers. Toner consists of a dry, powdery substance which is electrically charged. Printing toners consists of colored micro-particles which are used in laser printers to make approximately 12 mn color variants in the digital press. The application of printing toners is used in labeling industry and the folding carton printing industry.

North America and Europe are the largest market for printing toners and are expected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to increase in manufacturing units and technological advancements.

The major companies operating in this market are:

Canon Inc.

Xerox Corporation,

Samsung Fine Chemicals

Astro-Med Inc.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Production Technology

Chemically Prepared Toners

Conventional Toners

By Raw Material

Styrene-Acrylic

Polyester

Others (Including Blends Of Styrene-Acrylic, Polyester, And Specialty Polymers)

By Application

Color Printing

Monochrome Printing

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Printing Toners Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Printing Toners Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Printing Toners Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Printing Toners Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Printing Toners Market Analysis By Production Technology

Chapter 6 Printing Toners Market Analysis By Raw Material

Chapter 7 Printing Toners Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 8 Printing Toners Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Printing Toners Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Printing Toners Industry

