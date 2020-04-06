GLOBAL SPEECH AND VOICE RECOGNITION MARKET 2020 FUTURE GROWTH INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK | HOYA CORPORATION, RAYTHEON, ADVANCED VOICE RECOGNITION SYSTEMS, INC., PARETEUM, SENSORY

This Speech and Voice Recognition report comprises of a deep knowledge and information on what the market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements and also explains the drivers and restraints of the market which is derived from SWOT analysis. This Speech and Voice Recognition market research report is a verified source of data and information that presents with a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. An analytical assessment of the competitors confers clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the present market and in upcoming years. This Speech and Voice Recognition study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors

Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market is expected to reach USD 6,770.21 Million by 2025 from USD 1,095.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 25.7% forecast to 2025

If you are involved in the Speech and Voice Recognition industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Technology (Artificial Intelligence Based Software, Traditional Software), Product Type (Speech Recognition Software, Voice Recognition Software), Deployment (Cloud Based, On Premise), Industry (Entertainment & Mobile Apps, Banking, Healthcare, Automobiles, Analytics, Security, Education & Academics), Geography

Competitive Landscape and Speech and Voice Recognition Market Share Analysis

Speech and Voice Recognition market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Speech and Voice Recognition market.

Key Market Competitors: Speech and Voice Recognition Industry Nuance Communications, Inc. is going to dominate the speech and voice recognition market following with Microsoft and IFLYTEK CO. LTD. along with others such as HOYA Corporation, Raytheon, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc., Pareteum, Sensory, IncVoiceVault Inc., LumenVox, LLC., Acapela Group SA, VocalZoom, BioTrust, Uniphore, Voicebox Technologies Corporation and Cantab Research Limited among others.

Major Drivers: Global Speech and Voice Recognition Market

INCREASED DEMAND FOR VOICE AND SPEECH-BASED BIOMETRIC SYSTEMS

The speech-based biometric are progressively increasing in society. Due to arrival of speech-based biometric systems the user need not to remember password or a PIN. A voice-based biometric systems converts each spoken word into numerous dominant frequencies. The wave that is formed by a user’s speech produces an electrical signal output from the microphone. The application of this technology is mainly for security use in banking and trading, e-Commerce, insurance use, health use, network security. The companies that are developing voice and speech based biometric systems are Microsoft that deals in application namely Azure for speaker recognition, Uniphore, Nuance Communication, VoiceVault, Sensory and among others. Voice biometric technology for authentication purpose is considered as convenient and accurate. The rapid development and increased usage of automated applications for finances and E-commerce has increased the concern over reliability, high-security, and non-intrusive methods for personal authentication. Speaker recognition technology is one of the technologies included in analysing and modelling the voiceprints is now playing a vital role in the society

INCREASING DEMAND FOR VOICE AUTHENTICATION IN MOBILE APPLICATIONS

The network connectivity and computing power in automobiles, mobile phones, and other mobile devices has led to an eruption of applications and services for consumers. Applications such as Maps, navigation, the arrival of social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook, email, web search, games, and music and video content posed many user interface challenges to designers. For instance, during the travel time the users are not always able to keep their eyes and hands on the device at certain places and situations such as, working out at the health club, and while driving a car. To overcome these challenges, the developers have then decided to improve the user’s experience, by designing predictive text, touchscreens, and speech technology. A speech technology such as speech recognition has been in use for mobile applications.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

the worldwide Speech and Voice Recognition market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

