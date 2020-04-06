Identity and Access Management market Competitive Outlook | Centrify Corporation, Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ForgeRock, CA Technologies

Identity and Access Management Market report makes thoughtful about competitive landscape which is another significant aspect of market analysis. Therefore, the moves or actions of major Identity and Access Management Market players and brands are analysed in this report which include product developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, and future products to technologies. Target driven formulation of Identity and Access Management Market report, fidelity for the quality and transparency in research method are few of the features which makes this market report adoptable with confidence. Identity and Access Management Market research report definitely guide businesses for the long lasting accomplishments in terms of better decision making, revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and profitable business.

Global Identity and Access Management Industry Market Analysis by Players:

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc., Centrify Corporation, Dell Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, ForgeRock, CA Technologies, Crossmatch, Gemalto, iWelcome, Okta, Inc., Oracle, Ping Identity, and Symantec Corporation and others

According to a new report by RFM, the global Identity and Access Management market size is expected to reach $ +20 billion, with an average annual growth rate (CAGR) of +12% per year over the forecast period by 2025. . The organization’s own device (BYOD) raised concerns and provided a gateway to potential threats. However, IAM provides powerful, controlled access to users, potentially reducing the complexity and risk of identity management.

This report studies the global Identity and Access Management Market status and forecast, categorizes the global market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Identity and Access Management Market Segment by Type, covers

Advanced Authentication

Identity Proofing Services

Other

Identity and Access Management Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking

Financial Service

Insurance (BFSI)

Other

Table of Content: Identity and Access Management Market

1 Identity and Access Management Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Identity and Access Management Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

4 Global Identity and Access Management Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Identity and Access Management by Countries

6 Europe Identity and Access Management by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Identity and Access Management by Countries

8 South America Identity and Access Management by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Identity and Access Management by Countries

10 Global Identity and Access Management Market Segment by Type

11 Global Identity and Access Management Market Segment by Application

12 Identity and Access Management Market Forecast

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

Further key findings from the Identity and Access Management Market report suggest:

Provisioning component segment accounted for highest market share of +30% in terms of revenue in 2018

Multifactor authentication component segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of +15% over the forecast period

On-premise deployment segment led the identity and access management market and was valued at USD +4 billion in 2018

BFSI end use segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of +13% over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of +14% over the forecast period

Oracle, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, NetIQ Corporation, HID Global Corporation and others accounting for the majority share of the market in 2018

