Industrial Semiconductors Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation., STMicroelectronics and More

Industrial Semiconductors Market report presents thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis.

Global industrial semiconductors market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global industrial semiconductors market are ABB, Analog Devices, Inc, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology Inc., Microsemi, Micron Technology, Inc., NICHIA CORPORATION, NXP Semiconductors., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation., STMicroelectronics, Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated., TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Xilinx Inc.

Market Definition:

Industrial semiconductor are widely used in different industries such as manufacturing, automotive, aerospace, construction, medical electronics, military and others. Semiconductors are material which have the ability to carry electricity and are usually made of silicon. Some of the semiconductor materials are gallium arsenide, silicon carbide, germanium and others. Increasing demand of electronics in healthcare industry is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Chapter 1: Overview of Industrial Semiconductors Market (2019-2026)

Definition

Specifications

Classification

Applications

Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players and Suppliers

Manufacturing Cost Structure

Raw Material and Suppliers

Manufacturing Process

Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Industrial Semiconductors Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles

Market Share by Type & Application

Growth Rate by Type & Application

Drivers and Opportunities

Company Basic Information

Market Drivers:

Growth in aerospace industry will also act as a driver for this market

Rising demand of industrial semiconductors from various end- users will propel the market growth

Growing prevalence for industrial robotics will also contribute as a driving factor for this market

Market Restraints:

High noise of the semiconductor device is restraining the growth of this market

Less responder in high frequency range will also hamper the market growth

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, SEMI announced the launch of their new innovative campaign so that they can increase the awareness among people about the benefits of the semiconductor manufacturing. The main aim of the campaign is to attract more students and people towards the semiconductor encourage.

In February 2019, Signalchip announced the launch of their new semiconductor chip which is specially designed for 4G/LTE and 5G NR modems. The company launched 4 chips- SCRF4502, SCBM3404, SCBM3412 and SCBM3404 which have ability support positioning with help of satellite navigation system, NAVIC.

