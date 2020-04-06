Insulated Packaging Market Application Development Potential, Competitive Market Share 2026 | Amcor Limited, American Aerogel, Cryopak, Davis Core & Pad Company, DS Smith, DuPont

Insulated Packaging Market Overview:

The Insulated Packaging Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Global insulated packaging market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.79 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand of packaging methods for goods that are susceptible to temperature variations.

Insulated packaging can be described as a type of packaging solution that is used for maintaining the optimal temperature for the goods and materials to be shipped. They are constituted to be a part of cold chain supply of goods, where there is continuous and refrigeration and temperature maintenance so that the quality and product effectiveness is maintained throughout.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Amcor Limited, American Aerogel, Cryopak, Davis Core & Pad Company, DS Smith, DuPont, Huhtamaki, Innovative Energy Inc., MARKO FOAM PRODUCTS, Providence Packaging, Sonoco Products Company, The Wool Packaging Company Limited, TP Solutions, Pelican BioThermal, ShipItCold, Topa Thermal Packaging, TP3 Global, Polar Thermal Packaging Ltd., Insulated Products Corporation, and Therapak LLC

By Material (Plastic, Wood, Glass, Others),



By Product (Pouch & Bags, Box & Containers, Others),



By End-Use (Food & Beverage, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Others)



Based on regions, the Insulated Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Significant rise of e-commerce and the subsequent demand from the industry is expected to drive the market growth

Growth in consumption of goods susceptible to varying temperatures is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict regulations posed by the authorities regarding the use of raw materials is expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of maintenance of these products related to the constant use of these products is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2017, Cryopak announced a partnership with Purolator Inc. for the logistics, transportation supplying solutions. This partnership is expected to ensure the regional dominance of Cryopak for logistics and associated solutions.

In March 2017, TP3 Global and Polar Thermal Packaging Ltd. announced the initiation of a partnership and strategic alliance that is expected to widen the product portfolio and offerings to the end-users.

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of Insulated PackagingMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Insulated Packagingmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Insulated Packagingindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

