Next-Generation Firewall Market Explore Gigantic Growth | Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Inc., Check Point Software, Palo Alto Networks, Barracuda Networks

Major Market Competitors: Global Next-Generation Firewall Market : Cisco Systems, Fortinet, Inc., Check Point Software, Palo Alto Networks, Barracuda Networks, Forcepoint, Zscaler, Juniper Networks, Watch Guard Technologies, Sophos Ltd., NGFW service providers and others.

The Global Next-Generation Firewall Market accounted for USD 1.90 billion at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Next-Generation firewall is designed with features of a standard firewall in order to provide smarter and deeper inspection. Next- generation firewall is in demand due to its increased use of cloud services and outsourced as a service (SaaS) provider. It has its wide application in banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, IT and telecommunications, government and public utilities, healthcare, energy and utilities, education, and others. Increasing trend of IoT may act as the major driver in the growth of next-generation firewall market. On the other hand high cost involved may hinder the market.

Major Next-Generation Firewall Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing internal and external threats

Increasing IoT trend

High functionalities of the NGFW solutions

High adoption of UTM solution in SMES and SOHOS

High cost of NGFW systems

Market Segmentation: Global Next-Generation Firewall Market

The global next-generation firewall market is segmented on the basis of component into solutions, services and managed services. The solutions segment is further sub segmented into hardware, virtual, cloud-based. The services segment is further sub categorized into professional services. The professional services segment is further sub segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, training and education, system integration.

On the basis of organization size, the global next-generation firewall market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the global next-generation firewall market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, retail, IT and telecommunications, government and public utilities, healthcare, energy and utilities, education, and others.

On the basis of geography, global enterprise key management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Next-Generation Firewall Market Company Share Analysis:

The report for global next-generation firewall market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

