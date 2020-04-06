Pain Management Devices Market Competitive Outlook | Nevro Corp, Neurotech NA Inc, Medtronic, KCWW, Pfizer Inc., O&M Halyard or its affiliates, DJO LLC,

Being a dependable source of market research information, this Pain Management Devices Market report extends reach to the success in business. This global Pain Management Devices Market report represents a professional and all-inclusive study of the industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such marker Pain Management Devices Market report that makes aware about the market conditions around. This Pain Management Devices Market document explains an array of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for.

Pain Management Devices Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 12.00 billion by 2029.The major players in the pain management devices market are Stryker Corporation, Abbott, Smiths Medical, Inc., Pain Management Technologies, Nevro Corp, Neurotech NA Inc, Medtronic, KCWW, Pfizer Inc., O&M Halyard or its affiliates, DJO LLC, Codman & Shurtleff Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bio-Medical Research Limited, BD, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Increasing demand for long-term pain management among the geriatric population, large population base of patients, adverse effects of pain medications, the development of new pain management devices, existing reimbursement scenario for spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices in developed countries, and highly proven efficacy of pain management devices for chronic treatment are major factors which are driving the market.

The Pain Management Devices report is segmented into distinct key regions, with revenue(Million), Pain Management Devices market sales and growth Rate(%) from 2019 to 2029 (forecast).Geographically, Pain Management Devices report covering the regions (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.)

Pain Management Devices Market Segment

Market Segment

The Market is segmented based on Product

Analgesic infusion pumps

o Intrathecal infusion pumps

o External infusion pumps

Neuromodulation Devices

o Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Ablation Devices

o Cryoablation Devices

o Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Electrical stimulators

o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

o Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices

o Electrotherapy Devices

o Combination Devices

o TNS

o TMS

Neurostimulation

o Spinal cord stimulators

o Deep brain stimulators

o Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices

o Sacral neurostimulators

o Others

The Market is segmented based on Mode of Purchase

Prescription-based Devices

Over-the-counter Devices

The Market is segmented based on Application

Cancer

Neuropathic pain

Electrical Simulation Devices

Facial & migraine

Musculoskeletal disorder

Trauma

The Market is segmented based on End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Physiotherapy Center

Table of Content : Pain Management Devices Market

Product Overview

Research Methodology

Executive Summary

Voice of Customer

Global Pain Management Devices Industry Overview

Global Pain Management Devices Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Type Plastics, Metal & Others)

6.2.2. By Material (ABS, PLA, PVA, PET, Titanium, Copper, Stainless Steel, Metal Alloys, Others)

6.2.3. By End Use (Medical & Dental, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense and Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index

North America Pain Management Devices Market Outlook

Europe Pain Management Devices Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Market Outlook

Rest of the World Pain Management Devices Market Outlook

Pain Management Devices Market Global Outlook By 2029 Dynamics

Strategic Recommendations

