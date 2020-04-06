Pain Management Devices Market Competitive Outlook | Nevro Corp, Neurotech NA Inc, Medtronic, KCWW, Pfizer Inc., O&M Halyard or its affiliates, DJO LLC,

Being a dependable source of market research information, this Pain Management Devices Market report extends reach to the success in business. This global Pain Management Devices Market report represents a professional and all-inclusive study of the industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis. It has become the requisite of this rapidly changing market place to take up such marker Pain Management Devices Market report that makes aware about the market conditions around. This Pain Management Devices Market document explains an array of aspects of the market analysis which today’s businesses call for.
Pain Management Devices Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 7.9% to reach USD 12.00 billion by 2029.The major players in the pain management devices market are Stryker Corporation, Abbott, Smiths Medical, Inc., Pain Management Technologies, Nevro Corp, Neurotech NA Inc, Medtronic, KCWW, Pfizer Inc., O&M Halyard or its affiliates, DJO LLC, Codman & Shurtleff Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Bio-Medical Research Limited, BD, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG.
Increasing demand for long-term pain management among the geriatric population, large population base of patients, adverse effects of pain medications, the development of new pain management devices, existing reimbursement scenario for spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices in developed countries, and highly proven efficacy of pain management devices for chronic treatment are major factors which are driving the market.
The Pain Management Devices report is segmented into distinct key regions, with revenue(Million), Pain Management Devices market sales and growth Rate(%) from 2019 to 2029 (forecast).Geographically, Pain Management Devices report covering the regions (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.)
Pain Management Devices Market Segment
Market Segment
The Market is segmented based on Product
- Analgesic infusion pumps
o Intrathecal infusion pumps
o External infusion pumps
- Neuromodulation Devices
o Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices
o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices
- Ablation Devices
o Cryoablation Devices
o Radiofrequency Ablation Devices
- Electrical stimulators
o Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices
o Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices
o Electrotherapy Devices
o Combination Devices
o TNS
o TMS
- Neurostimulation
o Spinal cord stimulators
o Deep brain stimulators
o Vagus Nerve Stimulation Devices
o Sacral neurostimulators
o Others
The Market is segmented based on Mode of Purchase
- Prescription-based Devices
- Over-the-counter Devices
The Market is segmented based on Application
- Cancer
- Neuropathic pain
- Electrical Simulation Devices
- Facial & migraine
- Musculoskeletal disorder
- Trauma
The Market is segmented based on End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Physiotherapy Center
Table of Content : Pain Management Devices Market
Product Overview
Research Methodology
Executive Summary
Voice of Customer
Global Pain Management Devices Industry Overview
Global Pain Management Devices Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size and Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share and Forecast
6.2.1. By Type Plastics, Metal & Others)
6.2.2. By Material (ABS, PLA, PVA, PET, Titanium, Copper, Stainless Steel, Metal Alloys, Others)
6.2.3. By End Use (Medical & Dental, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Aerospace & Defense and Others)
6.2.4. By Company
6.2.5. By Region
6.3. Market Attractive Index
North America Pain Management Devices Market Outlook
Europe Pain Management Devices Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Pain Management Devices Market Outlook
Rest of the World Pain Management Devices Market Outlook
Pain Management Devices Market Global Outlook By 2029 Dynamics
Strategic Recommendations
