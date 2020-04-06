Public Safety and Security Market is Touching New Level | IBM, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., AGT International GmbH, Nokia

Public Safety and Security Market report enables clients to enhance business efficiency and focus on other core aspects of operations rather than wasting time in Public Safety and Security Market research and reporting needs. Market instructions provided in this market analysis report are very specific and research-backed. For getting customization of the Public Safety and Security Market report, reach DBMR team via email or phone. This Public Safety and Security Market analysis report delivers key data about the product portfolios, product values, company profiles, shares, contact data for the company. In the report, an in-depth overview of the industry is coupled with all applications, development technology and definition.

List of few players are-: Cisco Systems. Inc., IBM, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., AGT International GmbH, Nokia, ESRI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HEXAGON, Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Paessler AG, ALE International, Siemens, Raytheon Company, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ferranti Technologies among others.

Global public safety and security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Drivers:

The development of smart cities initiatives is expected to boost the demand for public safety investments

The surging trend of internet of things in public safety is likely to drive the growth of the market

The increase in the infiltration activities and criminal activities is expected to boost the growth of the market

The need for strict government regulations and policies and polices for public safety is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The high cost associated with the installation and maintenance for public safety and security systems is hindering the growth of the market

Lack Of inter-operability of systems is likely to hinder the growth of the market

Global Public Safety and Security Market By Solution (Critical Communication Network, C2/C4isr System, Biometric Security & Authentication System, Surveillance System, Scanning & Screening System, Emergency & Disaster Management, Cybersecurity, Public Address & General Alarm, Backup & Recovery System), Service (Managed Services, Professional Services), Vertical (Homeland Security, Emergency Services, Critical Infrastructure Security, Transportation Systems), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), Software Type (Record Management Software, Investigation Management, Locations Management Solutions, Crime Intelligence, Crime Analysis)

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

Continued….

