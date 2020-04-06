Radiology Information System Market Competitive Outlook | McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Watson Health, Epic Systems Corporation

Radiology Information System Market report puts forth a specific study of the industry which defines what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. This global Radiology Information System Market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place. The Radiology Information System Market report demonstrates important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the chief market players
The major players in the radiology information system market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Watson Health, Epic Systems Corporation, MedInformatix, Inc., Cerner Corporation., Carestream Health, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.
Radiology Information System Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 6.40% to reach USD 1269.45 million by 2029. Radiology Information System (RIS) demand growth can be attributed to rising population, investment in R&D activities, increasing number of radiology practitioners and practices, and web-based software choice.
This Radiology Information System Market report is the detailed study and analyses of the market trends, market position and market strategies.
It gives better thoughts and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors.
Radiology Information System Market Segment
The Market is segmented based on Type
- Standalone Radiology Information Systems
- Integrated Radiology Information Systems
The Market is segmented based on Component
- Hardware Market
- Software Market
- Services Market
The Market is segmented based on Deployment Mode
- Cloud-Based Market
- Web-Based
- On-Premise
The Market is segmented based on Application
- Thrombocytosis
- Pulmonary Embolism
- Renal Impairment
- Angina Blood Vessel Complications
- Others
The Market is segmented based on End User
- Hospitals
- Office-Based Physicians
- Emergency Healthcare Service Providers
- Others
To present a thorough value chain analysis, the report analyzes the region-specific procedures established by the business. The global market is evaluated across key geographies namely:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The study is a source of reliable data on: Radiology Information System Market segments and sub-segments, market trends and dynamics supply and demand, market size, current trends/opportunities/challenges, competitive landscape, technological breakthroughs, value chain, and stakeholder analysis.
Table of Content: Global Radiology Information System Market
Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope
1.1 Methodology
Initial data exploration
Statistical model and forecast
Industry insights and validation
Definition and forecast parameters
1.2 Data Sources: Radiology Information System Market
Secondary
Primary
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Radiology Information System industry 360 degree synopsis, By 2026
Regional trends
Solution trends
Chapter 3 Radiology Information System Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape, By 2026
Industry ecosystem analysis
Industry participant analysis
Major pain points
Industry impact forces
Growth driver’s
Technological advancements
Emerging trend across
Industry pitfalls and challenges
Lack of logistics control…….Continue…..
