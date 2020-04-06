Radiology Information System Market Competitive Outlook | McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Watson Health, Epic Systems Corporation

Radiology Information System Market report puts forth a specific study of the industry which defines what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. This global Radiology Information System Market report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place. The Radiology Information System Market report demonstrates important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the chief market players

The major players in the radiology information system market are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, IBM Watson Health, Epic Systems Corporation, MedInformatix, Inc., Cerner Corporation., Carestream Health, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.

Radiology Information System Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 6.40% to reach USD 1269.45 million by 2029. Radiology Information System (RIS) demand growth can be attributed to rising population, investment in R&D activities, increasing number of radiology practitioners and practices, and web-based software choice.

Radiology Information System Market Segment

The Market is segmented based on Type

Standalone Radiology Information Systems

Integrated Radiology Information Systems

The Market is segmented based on Component

Hardware Market

Software Market

Services Market

The Market is segmented based on Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based Market

Web-Based

On-Premise

The Market is segmented based on Application

Thrombocytosis

Pulmonary Embolism

Renal Impairment

Angina Blood Vessel Complications

Others

The Market is segmented based on End User

Hospitals

Office-Based Physicians

Emergency Healthcare Service Providers

Others

To present a thorough value chain analysis, the report analyzes the region-specific procedures established by the business. The global market is evaluated across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study is a source of reliable data on: Radiology Information System Market segments and sub-segments, market trends and dynamics supply and demand, market size, current trends/opportunities/challenges, competitive landscape, technological breakthroughs, value chain, and stakeholder analysis.

