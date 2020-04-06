Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

Superabsorbent polymers (SAP) are water absorbing polymers. When cross linked, the acrylic homo-polymers are turned into hydrogels. Its absorbency and swelling capacity are monitored by the usage of the degree and type of cross linkers to turn it into gel. They are characterized as absorbing and retaining large amount of liquid to their own masses. Predominantly, industries utilize superabsorbent polymers (SAP) to solidify liquid wastes for maintenance, manufacturing, environmental cleanup or recycling, etc.

Asia Pacific is the leading geographic market for superabsorbent polymers (SAP) industry followed by Middle East and Africa. It is estimated that Asia Pacific will be the largest market with rapid growth rate over the forecast period. The superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market is emerging rapidly because of the consciousness about hygiene amongst people, high standards of living, and high disposable income.

Major companies operating in the global superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market are:

BASF SE

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

SDP Global Co. Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Co.

Bayer AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) By Types:

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylamide Copolymers

Others

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) By Applications:

General

Medical

Others (Agriculture, Waste Water Treatment, Etc.)

Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa

North America

Europe

Latin America

The Global Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Analysis By Types

Chapter 6 Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Industry

