Workplace Transformation Services market Competitive Outlook | Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Intel Corporation, Tata Consulting Services, Unisys Corporation, ATOS SE, Cognizant

The global Workplace Transformation Services market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of global Workplace Transformation Services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Workplace Transformation Services Market is expected to reach USD 32.86 billion by 2025 from USD 9.36 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The renowned players in Workplace Transformation Services market are HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini, NTT Data Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco System Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Wipro Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Intel Corporation, Tata Consulting Services, Unisys Corporation, ATOS SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Citrix Systems (U.S.), Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC) (U.S.), Activation Blizzard (U.S), Adobe Systems (U.S), Jabil Circuits (U.S), Micron Technology (U.S). and Accenture PLC amongst others.

Workplace Transformation Services Services Market Drivers and Restraints:

Emergence of new technologies in Enterprise Mobility

Economies of Scale in the Operational Expenditure

Lack of Training Expertise and Skills

Data Security concerns

Workplace Transformation Services Services Market Segmentation: Global Workplace Transformation Services Market

The market is segmented based on services, industrial application, organization size and geographical segments.

Based on services, the market is segmented into enterprise mobility & telecom, communications & collaboration, upgradation & migration, field services, asset management, workplace automation and application management.

Based on industrial, the market is segmented into banking & finance, healthcare, automotive, logistics and information & communication.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

In 2018, Mashreq becomes the first private bank in UAE to successfully implement a platform that integrates Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation to deliver seamless digital experience to customers increasing their efficiency.

Table of Content: Workplace Transformation Services Services Market

1 Industry Overview

Workplace Transformation Services Services Market Overview

3 Upstream & Production

4 Product Type Segment

5 Product Applications Segment

6 Regional Markets Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. South America

7 Workplace Transformation Services Services Market Subdivisions

8 Workplace Transformation Services Services Market Forecast

9 Key Companies List

10 End-User Segments

11 Workplace Transformation Services Services Market Company Competitions

12 Workplace Transformation Services Services Market Research Conclusions

13 Related Reports

