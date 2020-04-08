Agricultural Biologics Market Research Report 2020 by Detailed Segmentation, SWOT Analysis, Demand Analysis and Forecast To 2026 Monsanto Bioag, BASF, Dowdupont, Marrone Bio Innovations, Arysta Lifescience, Certis USA LLC, Koppert, Valagro

Global agricultural biologics market is valued approximately USD 6.75 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.77 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Global Agricultural Biologics Market This research report provides detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Agricultural Biologics Market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Agricultural Biologics Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

The leading market players include-

 Bayer

 Syngenta

 Monsanto Bioag

 BASF

 Dowdupont

 Marrone Bio Innovations

 Arysta Lifescience

 Certis USA LLC

 Koppert

 Valagro

Growth in trend of sustainable agricultural, low residue load and supportive government regulations are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of agricultural biologics globally. Growing demand for organic food would increase the adoption of agricultural biologics as these are used to grow nutritious and health crop.

Global agricultural biologics market is significantly driven by growth prospects for organic foods. According to the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture in 2018, United States continues to be the largest market for organic foods across the world representing around 48% of the total, followed by France 8% and Germany 12%. In 2016, organic products exceeded to 5% of total sales and sales of organic commodities increase 23% as compared to previous year.

On the basis of segmentation, the agricultural biologics market is segmented into type, source, mode of application and application.

Type segment of global agricultural biologics market is classified into biopesticides, biostimulants and biofertilizers of which biopesticides is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment owing to the increasing demand for bioinsecticides and biofungicides for integrated pest management.

Based on source segment, the agricultural biologics market is diversified into microbials, biochemicals and others of which as these have various characteristics that helps in the control bacteria, fungi, insects and weeds.

On the basis of mode of application segment, the market is bifurcated into foliar sprays, soil treatment and seed treatment.

Based on the application segment, the market is classified into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables and other crop types of which cereals and grins segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment as these are the major cereals treated with biological products for crop protection.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Biopesticides

 Biostimulants

 Biofertilizers

By Source:

 Microbials

 Biochemicals

 Others

By Mode of Application:

 Foliar Sprays

 Soil Treatment

 Seed Treatment

By Application:

 Cereals & Grains

 Oilseeds & Pulses

 Fruits & Vegetables

 Other Crop Types

Agricultural Biologics Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Overview: Along with a broad overview of the global Agricultural Biologics Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study.

Along with a broad overview of the global Agricultural Biologics Market, this section gives an overview of the report to give an idea about the nature and contents of the research study. Analysis on Strategies of Leading Players: Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Agricultural Biologics Market.

Market players can use this analysis to gain competitive advantage over their competitors in the Agricultural Biologics Market. Study on Key Market Trends: This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market.

This section of the report offers deeper analysis of latest and future trends of the market. Market Forecasts: Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Agricultural Biologics Market.

Buyers of the report will have access to accurate and validated estimates of the total market size in terms of value and volume. The report also provides consumption, production, sales, and other forecasts for the Agricultural Biologics Market. Regional Growth Analysis: All major regions and countries have been covered Agricultural Biologics Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets.

All major regions and countries have been covered Agricultural Biologics Market report. The regional analysis will help market players to tap into unexplored regional markets, prepare specific strategies for target regions, and compare the growth of all regional markets. Segment Analysis: The report provides accurate and reliable forecasts of the market share of important segments of the Agricultural Biologics Market. Market participants can use this analysis to make strategic investments in key growth pockets of the Agricultural Biologics Market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report Include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2025?

What are the key factors driving the global Agricultural Biologics Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Agricultural Biologics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Agricultural Biologics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Agricultural Biologics Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA .

. What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Agricultural Biologics Market?

