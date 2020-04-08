Aiops Platform Market Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Competition Landscape, Research, Application and Global Industry Analysis 2024

Global AIOps Platform Market to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025. Global AIOps Platform Market valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Global Aiops Platform Market This research report provides detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Aiops Platform Market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. It presents the 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries. Aiops Platform Market is showing steady growth and CAGR is expected to improve during the forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include the growing demand of AI-based services in IT operations, increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud, and increasing end-to-end business application assurance and uptime. In addition, investments in the AIOps technology boost the market growth. The global AIOps platform market is segmented by component (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Platform

 Services

By Service:

 Implementation Services

 License and Maintenance Services

 Training and Education Services

 Consulting Services

 Managed Services

By Application:

 Real-Time Analytics

 Application Performance Management

 Infrastructure Management

 Network and Security Management

By Organization Size:

 SMEs

 Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

 On premises

 Cloud

By Vertical:

 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

 Healthcare and Life Sciences

 Retail and Consumer Goods

 IT and Telecom

 Government

 Manufacturing

 Media and Entertainment

Aiops Platform Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

