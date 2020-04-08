Aneurysm Treatment Market Dynamics and Development By Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Abbott, Mylan N.V., InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation & Others

Global aneurysm treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increase in prevalence of brain aneurysm and rapid advancements in surgical tools and techniques are the reasons for growth of Aneurysm treatment market.

The data and information regarding the healthcare industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Healthcare industry can be highly benefited with this Aneurysm Treatment market research report which brings market and competitive landscape clearly into the focus and help make better decisions. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. Market segmentation has also been performed in detail based on various parameters that include applications, verticals, deployment model, end user, and geography.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-aneurysm-treatment-market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aneurysm treatment market are

Terumo Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Novartis AG, Abbott, Mylan N.V., InfraScan, Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG, WOCKHARDT, Heritage, Pfizer Inc., Baxter, AbbVie Inc., Glenmark, Siemens, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Sequent Medical, Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for newly developed Woven EndoBridge device which is used for prevention of bursting of walls of arteries that are affected by aneurysm, and also heals the blood vessels. With this approval the company will simplify the treatment by reducing the usual treatment time. This device is also comparatively safer as the patients are not required to be placed on blood thinners

In February 2019, Medtronic received the expanded approval from the U.S. FDA for Pipeline Flex, an embolization device that is used for treatment of Intracranial Aneurysms (IAs). The device was only used for endovascular treatment of adults with large or giant wide-necked intracranial aneurysms (IAs). After the expansion approval, the device is used for treatment of patients with small or medium, wide-necked brain aneurysms in the territory from the petrous to the terminus of the internal carotid artery

Competitive Analysis:

Global aneurysm treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global Aneurysm treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-aneurysm-treatment-market