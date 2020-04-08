Autonomous Robot Market Is Thriving Worldwide by 2026 | Omron Corporation, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, Locus Robotics, Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Autonomous Robot Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6156.78 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 17748.47 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.15% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Autonomous Robot Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Omron Corporation,

Mobile Industrial Robots A/S,

Locus Robotics,

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz,

Fetch Robotics, Inc.,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Mode of Operations

Human Operated

Autonomous

By Product

Unmanned Ground Vehicle

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

Unmanned Marine Vehicle

By End- User

Industrial & Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Logistics & Warehouse

Medical & Healthcare

Mining & Minerals

Forest & Agriculture

Power & Energy

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

The Study Objectives of the Global Autonomous Robot Market Research Report are:

To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

To define, describe and predict the Autonomous Robot market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Autonomous Robot Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Autonomous Robot Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Autonomous Robot Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Autonomous Robot Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Autonomous Robot Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Autonomous Robot Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Autonomous Robot Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Autonomous Robot Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

