Baby Food & Infant Formula Market Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions, Varieties And Analysis Of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts To 2026 Abbott Nutrition, Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Kraft Heinz, Bledina SA, Ella’s Kitchen Group Ltd., Hero Group

Global Baby Food & Infant Formula Market valued approximately USD 52 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Abbott Nutrition

• Nestle

• Danone

• Mead Johnson

• Kraft Heinz

• Bledina SA

• Ella’s Kitchen Group Ltd.

• Hero Group

• Beech-Nut Nutrition Corporation

• Semper AB

• Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

• Morinaga Milk Industry Co. Ltd.

• Gerber Products Company

• Nurture Inc.

• Parent’s Choice

The Baby Food & Infant Formula Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. Baby food is a soft and easy-to-digest mash of vegetables, fruits, cereals and meat. It is meant for the consumption of babies in order to suffice their everyday nutritional needs. On the other hand, infant formula refers to a substitute of breast milk which can be served till the age of two years. It is manufactured via adding fatty acids, vitamins and prebiotics to processed milk. Rising health concerns among people for development of babies, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income of individuals and increasing number of working mothers are the substantial drivers of the market across the globe. Furthermore, growing inclination of consumers toward packaged baby foods are the factors which creating lucrative opportunities in the marker in near future.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

 Milk Formula

 Dried Baby Food,

 Prepared Baby Food

 Others

By Distribution Channel:

 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

 Pharmacies

 Convenience Stores

 Others

Baby Food & Infant Formula Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

