Ball Valves Market Insights | Key players: IMI Plc. (Finland), Kitz Corporation (Japan), Metso Corporation(Finland) Neway valve. (China).

Ball Valves Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.75billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with Process Plant Modernization.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Material

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Alloy Based

Cryogenic

Others Brass Bronze Plastic



By Valve Type

Trunnion Mounted ball valves

Floating Ball Valve

Rising Stem Ball Valve

By Size

Up to 1”

1” to 6”

6” to 25”

25” to 50”

50” and Larger

By Industry

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Chemicals

Water & Wastewater

Building & Construction

Pharmaceuticals

Agriculture

Metal & Mining

Paper & Pulp

Food & Beverages

Others

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Competitive Analysis: Ball Valves Market

Global ball valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ball valves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Ball Valves Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

Emerson Electric Co.(US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), Crane Co. (US), IMI Plc. (Finland), Kitz Corporation (Japan), Metso Corporation(Finland) Neway valve. (China). Emerson Electric Co (US) (US) ,Velan Inc.( Canada), The Weir Group PLC (UK), Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Apollo Valves (US), Valvitalia S.P.A (Italy) , Swagelok Company (US), MRC Global Inc. (US), , Astech Valve Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Cameron International Corporation(US), Dwyer Instruments Inc. (US), Flomatic Corporation (US), Forum Energy Technology (US) , among others.

The Study Objectives of the Global Ball Valves Market Research Report are:

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

