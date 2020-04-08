Fish vaccine Market Size, Share, Demand, Overview, Outlook Future and Forecast Till 2024

A fresh report titled “Fish vaccine Market– By Type of Vaccine (Killed Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, Attenuated Vaccine, Toxoid Vaccine, Subunit Vaccine, Conjugate Vaccine, and Others), By Route of Administration (Injection Delivery System, Immersion Delivery System, and Oral Delivery System), By Application (Bacterial Infection, Viral Infection), By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Pharmacies, Veterinary Clinics, and Others), By Species (Salmon, Seabass, Tilapia, Pangasius, and Others) & Global Region- Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast.MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Fish vaccine Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Fish farming is emerging as one of the most successful businesses across the globe. Also, common viral or bacterial diseases are rising among fishes, and farmers are vaccinating fishes to protect fish from viruses. Like all livestock, farmed fish can be protected from disease risks by vaccination. The global fish vaccine market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Fish vaccine Market

Growing Commercial Production of Fish

Fish farming is the fastest-growing animal food-producing agricultural sector in the world, which has been constrained by several infectious viral, bacterial, and parasitic diseases. Commercial fish production companies are vaccinating fishes to protect them from numerous fish diseases, which in turn maximized fish production. Aquaculture practice is rising at an unprecedented rate across the globe, with an increasing number of aquaculture farms, the demand for fish vaccines is also poised to grow in the coming years. Such infectious diseases can result in economic loss, food safety hazards, and environmental hazards, and to avoid such losses, companies are ensuring proper vaccination of fishes in fisheries.

The Rise in Adoption of Vaccines

Strict regulations and restrictions on the use of antibiotics in aquaculture by developed countries are a significant factor which is likely to boost the adoption rate of fish vaccines. Also, vaccination improves the survival rate and profitability in aquaculture production. With the introduction of DNA and subunit vaccines due to technological advancements, it is believed that the adoption of vaccines for aquaculture will increase in the upcoming years. Also, with the introduction of advanced commercial fish vaccinating machines and the launch of new vaccines are likely to encourage the growth of the global fish vaccines market.

Barriers – Fish vaccine Market

Fish vaccine manufacturing is a complicated process, and these vaccines are mixtures of two to four vaccine products. This complexity in the manufacturing process results in high costs of fish vaccines. This high price of fish vaccines is a significant barrier in the growth of the global fish vaccines market.

Segmentation

By Type Of Vaccine

– Killed Vaccine

– Inactivated Vaccine

– Attenuated Vaccine

– Toxoid Vaccine

– Subunit Vaccine

– Conjugate Vaccine

– Others

By Route Of Administration

– Injection Delivery System

– Immersion Delivery System

– Oral Delivery System

By Application

– Bacterial Infection

– Viral Infection

By Distribution Channel

– Veterinary Pharmacies

– Veterinary Clinics

– Others

By Species

– Salmon

– Seabass

– Tilapia

– Pangasius

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Lumic A/S

– Syndel USA

– PHARMAQ

– CZ Vaccines

– Marrinovak Ltd

– MSD Animal Health

– Anicon Labor GmbH

– Hipra

– Zoetis Inc.

– Virbac

– Nisseiken Co. Ltd.

– Other Notable Players

