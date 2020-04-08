Flavors and Fragrances Market Analysis 2018 Key Findings, Company Profiles, Complete Analysis, Growth Strategy, Developing Technologies, Trends and Forecast by Regions

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Flavors & Fragrances Market- By Source (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Flavors (Confectionary, Convenience Foods, Bakery Food, Dairy Food, Beverages, Others), Fragrances (Fine Fragrances, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Soaps & Detergents, Others)) & Global Region- Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018- 2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Flavors and Fragrances Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

Flavours & fragrances are one of the most basic raw ingredients in many products. Some of the major application areas of flavours & fragrances are a beverage, dairy, bakery, flavour modifier, pharmaceutical & medical care, savoury, personal care, home care, air care and pet care. Flavours & fragrances are either natural or chemical and are increasingly used in different products. The global Flavors & fragrances market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019- 2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Flavors & fragrances Market

Growing Food & Beverage Industry

Food and beverage industry is the leading consumer of flavours & fragrances. Coffee, bear, dairy, bakery and flavour modifiers are some key examples of uses of flavour & fragrances in the food & beverage industry. In addition to this, the growing market of packaged food & beverage has bolstered the demand for flavours and fragrances. Current trends indicate that better flavour & fragrance with edible items positively impact consumers’ acceptability. Apart from this, love for nature and natural ingredients among consumers have strengthened in recent years, and this rise in consumer interest in natural ingredients is likely to bolster the growth of flavours & fragrances market in the upcoming years.

Growing Consumption in Cosmetic and Toiletry Industry

Fragrances play an important role in purchasing of cosmetic and toiletry products. Fragrances have become a level of quality standard in cosmetic and toiletry products. Premium quality cosmetic and toiletry products acquire great fragrance as compared to ordinary products, which results in strong appreciation among consumer for premium products. However, companies of all sizes are opting to add fragrances in their cosmetic and toiletry products to make them more desirable among buyers.

Trends – Flavors & fragrances Market

Exploration of New Flavors and Fragrances

Leading fragrance and flavour companies are continuously spending capital to explore new flavours & fragrances. Companies are trying to introduce new and better flavours & fragrance to stay ahead in the market.

Segmentation

By Source

– Natural

– Synthetic

By Application

– Flavors

– – Confectionary

– – Convenience Foods

— Bakery Food

– – Dairy Food

— Beverages

– – Others

– Fragrances

– – Fine Fragrances

– – Cosmetics and Toiletries

— Soaps & Detergents

— Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

-Givaudan

-Firmenich

-International Flavors & Fragrances

-Symrise

-Takasago

-Sensient

-Mane

-Robertet

-Hasegawa

-Frutarom

-Other Notable Players

