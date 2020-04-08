Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market Size, by Drug Class (Penicillin, Cephalosporin), by Disease (Respiratory Infection), by Route of Administration (Oral) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

Beta-lactam antibiotics are a class of antibiotics containing of all antibiotic agents which contain a beta-lactam ring in their molecular structures. Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1374545 The Global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Increased consumption in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases are the major factors responsible for the growth of the market. Conversely, development of antibiotic resistance, driven by misuse of beta-lactam and beta-lactamase inhibitors might impede the market growth. The global Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of drug class, disease, route of administration and region. Based on drug class the market is segmented into penicillin, cephalosporin, carbapenem, monobactam and combination. Based on disease the market is segmented into urinary tract infection (excluding CUTI), respiratory infection, skin infection, complicated urinary tract infection (CUTI), complicated intra-abdominal infections (CIAI), nosocomial pneumonia, blood stream infection and other diseases. Based on region, it is studied across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. On the basis of drug class, the market is split into:

* Penicillin

* Cephalosporin

* Carbapenem

* Monobactam

* Combination On the basis of disease, the market is split into:

* Urinary Tract Infection (excluding cUTI)

* Respiratory Infection

* Skin Infection

* Complicated Urinary Tract Infection (cUTI)

* Complicated Intra-Abdominal Infections (cIAI)

* Nosocomial Pneumonia

* Blood Stream Infection

* Other Diseases Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Abbott Laboratories

* Allergan Plc

* F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

* GlaxoSmithKline plc

* Merck & Co. Inc.

* Mylan N.V.

* Novartis International AG

* Pfizer Inc.

* Sanofi

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe. Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, drug class, disease, route of administration market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, drug class, disease, route of administration with qualitative and quantitative information and facts Target Audience:

* Beta-lactam and Beta-lactamase Inhibitors Manufacturers

* Traders, Importers, and Exporters

* Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

* Government and Research Organizations

* Associations and Industry Bodies Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources. For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate. The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

