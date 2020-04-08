Global Content Recommendation Engine Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2026

The Global Content Recommendation Engine market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- Content Recommendation Engine market outlook
- Content Recommendation Engine market trends
- Content Recommendation Engine market forecast
- Content Recommendation Engine market 2019 overview
- Content Recommendation Engine market growth analysis
- Content Recommendation Engine market size
- Content Recommendation Engine market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The Content Recommendation Engine market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Content Recommendation Engine Market valued approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 33.72% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.
The leading market players mainly include-
IBM
Amazon Web Services
Revcontent
Taboola
Outbrain
Cxense
Dynamic Yield
Curata
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Content Recommendation Engine market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both 'bottom-up' and 'top-down' approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Content Recommendation Engine Market report include:
By Component:
Solution
Service
By Filtering Approach:
Collaborative
Content-Based
Hybrid
By Vertical:
E-commerce
Media, Entertainment & Gaming
Retail
Hospitality
IT & Telecommunication
BFSI
Education & training
Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
Others
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
