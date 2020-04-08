Global Data Center Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Data Center market report is a comprehensive study focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

This market research report offers detail overview of;

Data Center market outlook

Data Center market trends

Data Center market forecast

Data Center market 2019 overview

Data Center market growth analysis

Data Center market size

Data Center market price analysis

Competitive landscape

The Data Center market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Data Center Market valued approximately USD 137.69 billion in 2018 is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecasted period of 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

HPE

Cisco

Dell Technologies

IBM Corporation

Huawei

Hitachi Ltd

EMC Corporation

Telehouse

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Data Center market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Data Center Market report include:

By IT Infrastructure:

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

By Electrical Infrastructure:

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

Rack Power Distribution Units

Others

By Mechanical Infrastructure:

Cooling Systems

Racks

Others

By Cooling Technique:

Air-Based Cooling Techniques

Liquid-Based Cooling Techniques

By General Construction:

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

By Tier Standards:

Tier 1 & 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

