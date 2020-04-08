Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2027 | Top Players- Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Ayogo, Bunchball inc., EveryMove, Inc., Fitbit,Inc., hubbub health inc

Analysis of major challenges faced currently by the business and the possible future challenges that the business may have to face while operating in this market are also taken into account. Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market report all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. This Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market research report encompasses a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. Acquiring precious market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals.

Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 658.21 million to an estimated value of USD 21714.84 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 54.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing digitalization and increasing wellness awareness is the major factor for the growth of this market. Few of the major competitors currently working in the gamified healthcare solutions market are Akili Interactive Labs, Inc., Ayogo, Bunchball inc., EveryMove, Inc., Fitbit,Inc., hubbub health inc, Jawbone, MANGO HEALTH, Microsoft, Nike, Inc., Rally Health, Inc., Reflexion Health, SuperBetter, LLC., Welltok, Inc.

The Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market report comprises professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This industry report lists and studies the leading competitors also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. This market research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Competitive Analysis:

Global gamified healthcare solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gamified healthcare solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market

Gamification is a process in which gaming elements are used in non-gaming contexts to motivate and engage and people. It is a good way to make healthcare programs more easily accessible and motivational. Instant rewards, point system, positive review, real- time feedbacks etc. are some of the features of the gamification. These days they are widely used in the industry like healthcare, military and school. Due to technological advancement it helps the user to solve many problems related to the health and fitness.

Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market By Product (Enterprise Based Solutions, Consumer Based Solutions), Type (Casual Games, Serious Games, Exercise Games), Applications (Fitness Management, Medical Training, Medication Management, Physical Therapy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing level of the urbanization and digitalization is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Increasing number of smartphone user worldwide is driving the growth of this market.

Market Restraint:

Market complications and lower ROI is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2016, Walgreens partnered HealthPrize Technologies and launched HealthPrize Action Engine which will use gamifications so that patient should be engaged in the healthcare programs. This platform will have condition related quizzes, surveys, health tips etc. which will help the patients to learn more.

In August 2017, Pfizer announced the launched their game Minecraft with some modifications which will help the children with hemophilia to learn about safety and will maintain their treatment plans.

Segmentation: Global Gamified Healthcare Solutions Market

By Product Enterprise Based Solutions Consumer Based Solutions

By Type Casual Games Serious Games Exercise Games

By Applications Fitness Management Medical Training Medication Management Physical Therapy



Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global gamified healthcare solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

