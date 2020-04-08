Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market Size, by Product (Consumables, Instruments), System Types (Ultraviolet), Application (Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Forensics) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

|Laser capture microdissection (LCM) is a contact- and contamination-free method of isolating specific single cells or entire areas of tissues from a wide variety of samples using a focused laser beam.
The global laser capture microdissection market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Technical advantages of LCM is the major factor propelling the market On the other hand, the high manufacturing and maintenance costs of equipment may restrain the growth of market.
The global laser capture microdissection market is segmented based on product, system types, application, and region. By product, the market includes instruments, reagents and media, assay, kits consumables, and software and services. The system types include ultraviolet LCM, infrared LCM, ultraviolet and infrared LCM, and immunofluorescence LCM. The applications segment includes research and development, molecular biology, cell biology, forensic science, diagnostics, other applications. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.
On the basis of product, the market is split into:
On the basis of system types, the market is split into:
On the basis of applications, the market is split into:
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
Key Market Players:
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Target Audience:
Research Methodology:
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
