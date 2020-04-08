Global Medical Waste Management Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2026

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

The Medical Waste Management market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global medical waste management market is valued at approximately USD19,690 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

The leading market players mainly include-

Stericycle

SUEZ

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Veolia

Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC.

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Sharps Compliance, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

Daniels Sharpsmart

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Medical Waste Management Market report include:

By type of waste

Hazardous waste

Non-hazardous waste

By Service Type

Collection, transportation, & storage

Treatment & disposal

Recycling

By Treatment type:

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical treatment

Irradiative

Biological

By Treatment Site:

On-site

Off-site

By Category:

Controlled

Uncontrolled

By Source of generation:

Hospital

Physician offices

Clinical laboratories

Reverse distributors

Manufacturers

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

