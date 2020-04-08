Global Oncology Drugs Market Size, by Drug Class (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy), by Indication (Blood Cancer, Breast Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, Prostate Cancer) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2025

|Medications which are intended for various cancers such as gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer and skin cancer among others are commonly known as oncology drugs.
The Global Oncology Drugs Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. The rise in incidence of various forms of cancer globally is one of the major factors supplementing the market growth. However, the time consumed for drug development might impede the market growth.
The global oncology drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, indication and region. Based on drug class the market is segmented into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy therapy and hormonal therapy. Based on indication the market is segmented into blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer and other cancers. Based on region, it is studied across North America Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
On the basis of drug class, the market is split into:
On the basis of indication, the market is split into:
Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:
Key Market Players:
These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Target Audience:
Research Methodology:
For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.
The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:
