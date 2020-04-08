Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market Potential Growth, Demand by Regions, Types and Analysis of Key Players;Research Forecasts to 2025

Patient lateral transfer market is expected to account to USD 467.44 million by 2027 expanding at a rate of 9.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. High concerns amongst the care givers and healthcare organizations to avoid the various injuries involved in manual patient handling, this trend is expected to be one of the major factors behind the expansion of market capitalization.

This Patient Lateral Transfer market research report contains the most recent market information with which companies can get in depth analysis of healthcare industry and future trends. Wide-ranging evaluation of the market growth predictions and restrictions has also been studied in this report. This Patient Lateral Transfer market research report offers wide-ranging analysis of the market structure for healthcare industry along with estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. It offers key measurements, status of the manufacturers and proves to be a significant source of direction for the businesses and organizations.

Competitive Analysis:

The global patient lateral transfer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient lateral transfer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

Some of the major players operating in the global patient lateral transfer market are Getinge AB, Hovertech International, Airpal, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Sizewise, Patient Positioning System LLC, Medline Industries, Inc, EZ Way, Inc, Mcauley Medical, Inc, Air-Matt, Inc. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc, Scan Medical, Haines Medical, Samarit Medical AG, Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc, maxon motor ag, Patient Positioning Systems LLC , Cantel Medical, Arjo, Sizewise , Joerns Healthcare LLC , Handicare , and among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients

Increasing advantages of lateral transfer devices

Increasing regulation to minimize manual patient handling

Increasing preference to home healthcare services.

Lack of trained care takers for efficient operation of patient handling equipment

Market Segmentation: Global Patient Lateral Transfer Market

The global patient lateral transfer market is segmented based on product, type, usage type and geography.

By product market is segmented into air-assisted lateral transfer, sliding sheets, and accessories

By type market is segmented into regular mattresses, split-leg mattresses and half mattresses.

By usage type market is segmented into single-patient use and reusable air-assisted mattresses.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2017 Frontier Group offers TOTO patient turner in Scotland. This lateral patient turner does not disturb the patient while they were sleeping. The big advantage of this is it fits onto any bed flat or profiling and can be used with alternating mattresses.

In February 2015, Sage Products LLC launched PrevalonTM Liftaem Mobile Patient Transfer System. This system protects the healthcare workers by reducing the cumulative effects of handling thousands of pounds of weight from multiple patient transfers. Through this product launch the company had expand its product portfolio.

