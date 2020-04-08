Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Top Companies are Biomérieux S.A. (France), Immucor, Inc.(US) , Illumina, Inc. (US), BD(US), Caredx, Inc.(US)

Global Transplant Diagnostics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.54 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases.
Some of the major competitors currently working in the transplant diagnostics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), F. Hoffman-La Roche Limited(Switzerland), QIAGEN ( Germany), Biomérieux S.A. (France), Immucor, Inc.(US) , Illumina, Inc. (US), BD(US), Caredx, Inc.(US), Gendx (The Netherlands), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (US), Abbott (US) , DiaSorin S.P.A. (Italy), Affymetrix, Inc. (US), Omixon Ltd (Hungary ). Olerup SSp AB (Sweden), Linkage Biosciences (US), Admera Health (US), New York Blood Center (US), The Sequencing Center (US), and others
Transplant diagnostics are the diagnostics tests performed while relocating organ in order to treat organ failure such as liver, pancreas, lungs, kidney, and heart. These tests are widely performed by skilled and trained professionals in hospitals & transplant centers, commercial service providers, research laboratories and academic institutes.
According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 due to cancer; Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally. About 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. These deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In April 2019, CareDx acquired OTTR. OTTR provides comprehensive solutions for transplant patient management. Focus of this is to simplify the logistics of ordering AlloSure or AlloMap testing for patients.
In Jul 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Linkage Bio. Linkage develops and markets molecular diagnostic technologies for complex genetic testing. Focus of this acquisition is to innovate, and expanded support globally.
Market Drivers
- Increasing number of pre-term births taking place globally which requires increased concern and focus on the infants born boosting the growth of the market
- Increased number of children deaths and healthcare associated infections in infants is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth
- There is rise in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is expected to act as a driver to the market growth
- There is rise in number of transplantation procedures is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth
Market Restraints
- High amount of costing of performing HLA matching using PCR and NGS devices is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Adoption & preference of refurbished medical equipment and devices in the developing regions is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation:
By Technology
- Molecular Assay Technologies
- PCR-Based Molecular Assay Technologies
- Real-Time PCR
- SSP-PCR
- SSO-PCR
- Sequencing-Based Molecular Assay Technologies
- Sanger
- NGS
- Non-Molecular Assay Technologies
- Serological Assays
- Mixed Lymphocyte Culture (MLC) Assays
- PCR-Based Molecular Assay Technologies
By Product type
- Reagents & Consumables
- Instruments
- Software
- Services
By Application
- Diagnostic
- Research
Products & Services
- Reagents and Consumables
- Instruments
- Software and Services
By End User
- Hospitals
- Transplant Centers
- Commercial Service Providers
- Research Laboratories
- Academic Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global transplant diagnostics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
