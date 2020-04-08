Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2025

The global nanosatellite and microsatellite market is expected to grow considerably from 2019 to 2025 owing to the rising demand for miniaturizes satellites through several industries.

Get Research Insights at: Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market 2020

The introduction of small satellites through heavy vehicles has substantiated to be quite perplexing in recent years, leading to the growing demand for small launch vehicles development. Usually, small satellites were introduced as an auxiliary payload with large satellites, thus, giving rise to the cost and launch limitations.

In 2014, about two-thirds of the overall satellites introduced weighed less than 50kg. National Aeronautics & Space Administration (NASA) introduced inexpensive versions of microsatellite and nanosatellites ancillary payloads services through its CubeSat Launch Initiative (CSLI). Presently, microsatellite and nanosatellite can be launched at an expense of USD 100,000 under SCSI. Moreover, CubeSat launch initiative is not limited to lower earth orbital.

Read complete report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/nanosatellite-and-microsatellite-market

Rising Demand for Leo-based services is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

SSLVs possess the capability to introduce a distinction in the cost of launching microsatellites and nanosatellites. Earlier, micro-launchers were been used to conduct experiments. However, fewer entry barriers, backed with institutional and private funding are enabling manufacturers to extensively develop SSLVs and hold a significant share within the industry. Small satellites are experiencing constant technological developments due to their faster and simple design and construction necessities.

The low cost of these satellites has paved the way for adopting them across several domains that are presently unserved. Additionally, simplified development and designing enable incorporation of the latest technologies, including robotics and artificial intelligence within the small satellites so as to improve their competences and mitigate few of the compromises made to lessen system weight. Moreover, these satellites use Ultra High Frequency (UHF), visible transmission technologies, and Very High Frequency (VHF) to enhance the signal frequency and thus enhance transfer speeds. These frequencies facilitate gathering a large amount of information, which in turn decreases constant observing from the ground. This reduces and simplifies the expense of ground systems.

The commercial sector is one of the emerging applications for nanosatellites and microsatellites Market

Based on application, the nanosatellite and microsatellite industry is classified into, communication, scientific research, earth observation & remote sensing, technology demonstration and verification, biological experiments, academic training, mapping & navigation, reconnaissance. Constant technological innovations and advances including miniaturization of electronics are likely to augment the commercial sector considerably, influencing the number of nanosatellites launches over the next few years.

North America holds the largest market share for nanosatellites and microsatellites

North America dominated the nanosatellites and microsatellites market and delivers remarkable opportunities for industry growth over the next few years. The existence of large private companies and space organizations focusing on advanced satellite technologies presents an enormous demand from businesses that use satellite image-based applications. Being an early adopter of new software or technology, North America nanosatellite, and microsatellite to grow at a quick pace in the beginning compared to other regions. Additionally, an increasing number of microsatellite and nanosatellite missions have been undertaken through NASA and various other private space organizations. Canada and the U.S> are advancing cutting-edge technology and new knowledge to bring new innovations within the microsatellite and nanosatellite industry.

Get 10% Discount on Purchase at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1351

Key Market Players

• Dauria Aerospace

• GomSpace

• Innovative Solutions in Space (ISIS)

• Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC).

• SpaceQuest Ltd.

• Spire Global, Inc.

• Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL)

• The Boeing Company

• Tyvak Inc

• Others

Market Segments: Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

By Type Nanosatellite Microsatellite

By Application Communication Earth Observation and Remote Sensing Scientific Research Biological Experiments Technology Demonstration and Verification Academic Training Mapping and Navigation Reconnaissance

By Vertical Government Civil Commercial Defense Energy and Infrastructure Maritime and Transportation

By Region North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Asia Pacific China India Japan South America Brazil Argentina The Middle East and Africa



Key Sources

• Industry Associations

• Patent Websites

• Company Annual Reports

• Company Websites

• Key industry leaders

• Technology consultants

• Datacentre service providers

• Hardware OEMs

• System Integrators

• Others

Key Questions Answered

• What are the key growth regions and countries?

• What are the important types and technologies being used?

• What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

• Which are the new applications for this market?

• What are the integrations happening?

• What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Key Stakeholders

• Raw material/component suppliers

• Products & solution providers

• Regulatory Authorities

• Research and Innovation Organizations

• Technocrats

• Suppliers and Distributors

• Other Channel Partners

• Environmental Authorities

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.