Ornamental Fish Market Size, Share, Demand, Overview, Outlook Future and Forecast Till 2024

A fresh report titled “Ornamental Fish Market – By Type (Freshwater Ornamental Fishes (Freshwater Temperate Fish, Freshwater Tropical Fish, Others) and Saltwater Ornamental Fishes (Marine Tropical Fish, Marine Coldwater Fishes, Others), By End User (Commercial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Multi-specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” has been presented Fast.MR. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Ornamental Fish Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Ornamental Fish Market

Growing Number of Ornamental Fisheries

Ornamental fisheries are an essential component of international wildlife trade. Fishes are considered the third most popular pets after cats & dogs, and fish keeping is one of the most popular hobbies in the world today. However, fish keeping is not just a hobby which provides only aesthetic pleasure but a great profession too. Fish keepers around the globe are considering ornamental fish production as a great business, which can provide a robust financial opening. As the number of fish lovers & keepers is increasing, the trade of ornamental fishes is also growing at an unprecedented rate. To grab this strong ornamental fish demand opportunity, many new and old fisheries are entering the ornamental fish business.

Fish Keeping as a Hobby

Ornamental fishes are considered as one of the most adopted pets. People across the globe are keeping fish as this is an easy, inexpensive, relaxing hobby. There are some major reasons which are encouraging the demand are: fish keeping does not require much space, fish are cheaper than other pets, health benefits, and it requires less maintenance and care as compared to other pets. Even some people believe that having fish around offers several health benefits such as reduced stress, lowering blood pressure, and heart rate. Since fish keeping hobby is spreading across the globe, the demand for ornamental fishes is also getting stronger with time.

Global Trade of Ornamental Fishes

The increasing demand for ornamental fishes gradually paved the avenue towards global trade of ornamental fishes. It has been observed that the value of international trade for ornamental fish has increased significantly in recent years. According to the Product Complexity Index (PCI), Ornamental fish are the 3055th most traded product and the 4191st most complex product. Indonesia, Singapore, Burma, Japan, and Thailand are the leading exporter of ornamental fishes, whereas the United States, Thailand, UK, China, and Germany are leading importing countries.

Barriers – Ornamental Fish Market

However, there are several challenges confronting ornamental fisheries, including equitable sharing of benefits, problems caused by habitat loss and degradation, harmful fishing practices (especially overfishing), introduced species and changes in global trade patterns as a result of consumer preferences, methods of fish production and international regulation.

Segmentation Analysis

The ornamental fish market is segmented in different categories including by type, by end user, and by distribution channel. The market is segmented by type into Freshwater Ornamental Fishes (Freshwater Temperate Fish, Freshwater Tropical Fish, Others) and Saltwater Ornamental Fishes (Marine Tropical Fish, Marine Coldwater Fishes, Others). Among this segment, the freshwater ornamental fish segment is expected to capture significant shares of the market in 2018. Global freshwater ornamental fish segment was totaled at USD XXX.X billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XXX.X billion in 2024 at a CAGR of XX.X% from 2019 to 2024. Moreover, based on the end user, the ornamental fish market is further sub-segmented into residential and commercial end users. Among which commercial segment is about to register a remarkable growth rate in upcoming years. The report is further breakdown into one more sections: by distribution channels (Specialty Stores, MultI-specialty Stores, Online Stores, Others).

Geographical Analysis

Regionally, the report offers an analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. When it comes to ornamental fish market, Europe is the leader in ornamental fish market. The Europe region has acquired significant market shares and is poised to continue its dominance in the coming years. Based on country, U.S. is the leading market for ornamental fish market.

Competitive Analysis

The report also covers detailed competitive analysis of major market players of the global ornamental fish market. Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by business segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development and other market activities).

Segmentation

By Type

– Freshwater Ornamental Fishes

– Freshwater Temperate Fish

– Freshwater Tropical Fish

– Others

– Saltwater Ornamental Fishes

– Marine Tropical Fish

– Marine Coldwater Fishes

– Others

By End User

– Commercial

– Residential

By Distribution Channel:

– Specialty Stores

– Multi-specialty Stores

– Online Stores

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

