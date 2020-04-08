RFID Market How Industry Witnessed Huge Improvement | IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd,

This RFID report is undoubtedly a far-reaching research manual which highlights the pinnacle market players and their strategies. By referring to this report, readers get an idea about the level of competition they might have to face. Many top-class research tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Forces analysis and income feasibility study are employed to analyze the RFID market deeply. The report encompasses information about the historical data, the present condition and the future conjectures of the RFID market.

RFID market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to deployment of RFID in production facilities, safety & authentication implementation and increase government policies.

RFID Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

IBM Corporation,

Invengo Technology Pte Ltd,

NXP Semiconductors,

Protrac iD,

ACTATEK (UK) Ltd,

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Products (Tags, Readers, Software),

Tags (Wafer Size, Tag type, Frequency, Application, Form Factor, Material),

End User (Industrial, Transportation, Retail, Consumer Package Goods, Healthcare, Education, Others),

Geographical Insights:

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Competitive Analysis: RFID Market

Global RFID Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of RFID Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

RFID Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

Honeywell International Inc, HID Global Corporation, Impinj, Inc, IBM Corporation, Invengo Technology Pte Ltd, NXP Semiconductors, Protrac iD, ACTATEK (UK) Ltd, Alien Technology, LLC, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV, TagMaster amongst others.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global RFID Market”

60- Tables

220- Figures

350 – Pages

The Study Objectives of the Global RFID Market Research Report are:

To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

To define, describe and predict the RFID market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the RFID industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global RFID Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global RFID Market most. The data analysis present in the RFID report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on RFID business.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

