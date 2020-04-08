Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled “Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market – By Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Bags & Accessories, Jewelry & Watches and Other Luxury Goods), By Demography (Men, and Women) and By Distribution Channel (Online Stores and Offline Stores) – Global Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2018-2024”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market

Low Price as Compared to New Luxury Goods

Second-hand luxury goods are sold at usually 30%-80% less as compared to retail price of new luxury goods. Furthermore, increasing number of resale shoppers is driving the growth of global second-hand luxury goods market. Addition to this, shift of luxury shoppers towards second-hand luxury goods is also envisioned to bolster the growth of market. According to our analysis, more than 25% of luxury shoppers had brought second-hand luxury goods in 2018. Further, with rising disposable income, affluent middle-class price-concerned consumers are shifting towards the second-hand luxury goods. Also, the consumers are adopting second-hand luxury goods in order to improvise and maintain their lifestyle. These factors are believed to positively impact the growth of pre-owned luxury goods market in the upcoming years.

Entry of Various New Companies in Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market

As the market continues to grow, growing number of start-ups offering second-hand luxury goods is anticipated to positively impact the growth of second-hand luxury goods market in the years ahead. United Arab Emirates, Dubai and other countries in East Asia are witnessing the launch of several innovative start-up companies.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

– Clothing

– Footwear

– Bags & Accessories

– Jewelry

– Diamond

– Gemstones

– Others

– Watches

– Other Luxury Goods

By Demography

– Men

– Women

By Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Offline Stores

By Geography:

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– THELUXURYCLOSET.COM

– My Luxury Bargain

– Fashionphile, LLC

– Yoogi’s Closet, Inc.

– Collector Square

– Vestiaire Collective

– DuaVivo

– Luxepolis Retail Services Pvt Ltd

– CONNECT JAPAN LUXURY

– Crown & Caliber LLC

– Other Prominent Players

Research Scope and Deliverables:

– Research Methodology & Executive Summary

– Market Drivers, Trends, Barriers and Opportunities

– Market Size and Forecast Projections

– Competitive Analysis

– Macroeconomic Indicators of Various Countries Impacting the Growth of the Market

– Extensive Coverage of Industry Players including Recent Product Launches and Market Activities

– Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Industry report analyses the Second-Hand Luxury Goods Market by the following segments:

– Product Type

– Demography

– Distribution Channel

Geographic Market Analysis:

The report offers separate analysis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In addition, the further breakdown of market data and analysis of region into countries is covered in the report

