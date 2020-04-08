Shikakai (Acacia Concinna) Market 2020-2025 Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, Drivers, And Innovative Developments

According to a recent report published by Fast.MR, titled “Shikakai (Acacia Concinna) Market – By Product (Shikakai Powder, Shikakai Oil, Shikakai Shampoo & Conditioner), By Distribution Channel (Online Channels, Offline Channels) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2019-2025”. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Shikakai (Acacia Concinna) Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

Industry Insights

Shikakai or Acacia Concinna is a small shrub-like tree which grows in the warm, dry plains of central India. For centuries the people who have had access to this tree have used its pod-like fruit to clean their hair. Shikakai is also known as the hair fruit and is mainly used in hair care application. The shikakai market is expected to rise at a notable compound annual growth rate over the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2025, to reach an aggregate of satisfactory valuation by the end of 2025.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Shikakai Market

Rise of Ayurveda

Worldwide, Ayurvedic products are increasing in popularity. The rise of Ayurveda is being fueled by growing emphasis on the importance of healthy lifestyles, consumers are choosing ayurvedic products over non-herbal products to avoid any unfortunate health related circumstances. Consumers around the globe are becoming selective when it comes to personal care, they are happily spending on personal care products that can offer a safe and effective result. Ayurvedic personal care ingredients such as shikakai has received remarkable attention in recent years and is likely to positively influence the market of shikakai infused ayurvedic products in near future.

Wellness & Medical Tourism

India has always been a center of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, and have attracted global population throughout the history. Increasing visiting of foreigners in India seeking the knowledge & benefit of Ayurveda, Yoga, Sidha and others have also inspired the expansion of shikakai in Indian as well as in foreign markets. Ayurveda has become a hot topic in recent years. There is strong rise in awareness among the global population, mainly influenced by social media, government initiatives and personal curiosity. Ongoing widespread digitization in Ayurveda sector is influencing a wider mass of population on helpful ayurvedic products. This rising popularity of ayurvedic and herbal products is expected to increase the demand for shikakai in upcoming years.

Increasing Prevalence of Hair Related Problems

According to a 2014 survey by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, approximately 35 million men in the United States suffer some type of hair loss, and while approximately 21 million women are affected by hair loss. Also, the hair loss problem is expected to rise at threatening rate in coming years, which in turn will create a huge demand for hair care products in future. Consumers are increasingly using different types of hair care products, however, the promising safety standards with usage of ayurvedic, natural and herbal products are projected to increase the usage of ayurvedic, herbal and natural hair care products, which will further encourage the growth of global shikakai market

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of shikakai market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– Shikakai Powder

– Shikakai Oil

– Shikakai Shampoo & Conditioner

By Distribution Channel

– Online Channels

– Offline Channels

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as:

– Khadi Natural

– Mantra Herbal

– Forest Essential

– Patanjali Ayurved Limited

– Vadi Herbals

– Lotus Herbals

– Ayur Herbals

– AURAVEDIC

– SOULTREE

– Kama Ayurveda

– Other Major & Niche Players

