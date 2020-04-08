Spa and Salon Furniture Market 2018 industry trends, sales, demand, analysis & forecasts to 2024

As per the research conducted by Fast. MR, the report titled “Spa and Salon Furniture Market – By Product (Spa Furniture (Massage Table, Spa Stools, Spa Carts, Manicure & Pedicure Table, Loungers, Others), Salon Furniture (Seating (Styling Chairs, Shampoo Chairs, Reception Chairs, Stools and Task Chairs, Others) , Salon Stations, Others), By Price Range (Premium, Economy), By Distribution Channel (Online Channels and Offline Channels) & Global Region – Market Size, Trends, Opportunity, Forecast 2018-2024” provides current as well as future analysis of the market by evaluating the major applications, advantages, trends, and challenges. The report dives deeper to produce useful insights into Spa and Salon Furniture Market such as major global regions and key competitors and strategies that can be used for the entry-level player too.

The beauty services consumption across the world has been increasing exponentially over the years. Consumers are becoming more aspiration driven which has led to the evolution of the concept of grooming and beauty for both male and female segment in order to enhance their appearances. This has resulted in an increasing number of spa and salons around the world which in turn is fueling the demand for furniture and equipment in spa and salons. The global spa & salon furniture market reached a market valuation of USD XX.X Billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX.X% during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2024.

Market Insights

Growth Drivers – Spa & Salon furniture Market

Growing Number of Spas

Many people are visiting spas these days to therapeutic purposes, grooming benefits, or simply rejuvenate and recharge themselves. Apart from these purposes, spas these days have become a symbol of luxury and fortune. Spa owners are installing high-quality equipment and luxury furniture to offer a premium experience to their customers. Additionally, swelled popularity of yoga and therapeutic medication has also encouraged the global population to visit spas. This increasing footfall in spas is, in turn, bolstering the growth of global spa & salon furniture market.

Spa & Salon Business is Booming

Spa and salon business is thriving remarkably around the globe which in turn inspires people to invest in this business. As consumer’s disposable income is increasing, they are willing to spend more on their looks and appearance. In urban areas, people visit spa & salon more frequently and spend a considerable part of their earning on beauty products and services. Furthermore, rising affluence of middle-class segment has upgraded their consumption lifestyle and increased their willingness to buy beauty products and services. This strong inclination of consumers towards spa & salons is ultimately increasing the number of spas and restaurants, which in turn is likely to foster the growth of the spa & salon furniture market in upcoming years.

Barriers – Spa & salon furniture Market

Spa & salon furniture market is dealing with several challenges which need to be overcome as soon as possible. Factors such as lack of skilled manpower, organized training institutes, increased operational costs and others are key barriers to the growth of global spa & salon furniture market.

Market Trends – Spa & salon furniture Market

Online Sales of Spa & Salon Furniture

The manufactures of spa & salon furniture are strongly considering online channels to market & sell this spa & salon furniture. Online stores have emerged as one of the most favourable sales channels in the spa & salon furniture products market since it is easily accessible to a large consumer base around the globe.

Segmentation

By Product

– Spa Furniture

– – Massage Table

– – Spa Stools

– – Spa Carts

– – Manicure & Pedicure Table

– – Loungers

— Others

– Salon Furniture

— Seating

— Styling Chairs

– – Shampoo Chairs

— Reception Chairs

– – Stools and Task Chairs

– – Others

– Salon Stations

– Others

By Price Range

– Premium

– Economy

By Distribution Channel

– Online Channels

– Offline Channels

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

-Zenat Slimming pvt ltd.

-Salon Furniture Ltd

-Esthetica Spa and Salon Resources Pvt. Ltd.

-SalonFix

-Collins

-Gharieni Group GmbH

-Living Earth Crafts

-Gamma & Bross

-ALVA Beauty

-Other Major & Niche Players

The study also provides a company’s positioning and market share in spa & salon furniture market.

