UK Travel Insurance Market 2020: Global Drivers, Trends, Opportunities during the Forecast Period 2025 – Adroit Market Research

The UK Travel Insurance Market size is projected to reach USD 890.64 million by 2025. The UK Travel Insurance Market is primarily driven by rising percentage of millennial travelers who want to explore the world and have unique experiences. Driving factors for the surge in travelers include a rise in disposable income, rise in aspirations, low dependency ratio and more spare time among others. Apart from that, a large number of unusual natural disaster events have reinforced the demand for UK travel insurance market.

Request a PDF sample of the UK Travel Insurance market research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/836

The UK Travel Insurance Market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The UK travel insurance market is segmented by type, application, and type of travel, distribution channel and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the UK travel insurance industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the UK travel insurance industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The “UK Travel Insurance Market Size by Type (Medical Expenses, Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay and Property Damage), by Application (Domestics Travel and International Travel), by Type of Travel (Business Travel and Leisure Travel), by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales and Indirect Sales) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Travel insurance could cover lost or stolen baggage and personal liability, trip cancellation or delays, medical expenses while traveling inside the country or abroad. The type of cover is dependent on countries, a traveller is visiting and the length of their trip or the activities done while visiting. Travel insurance is available for a single trip, multiple trips or even for backpacking.

On the basis of types, UK travel insurance covers categories like Medical Expenses, Trip Cancellation, Trip Delay and Property Damage. Medical expenses are likely to dominate the UK travel insurance as the global travelers are often exposed to foreign bacteria, unfamiliar foods and side effects of jet lag –all of these may lead to health concerns. Besides that, exploring unfamiliar territory may cause accidents resulting in injury without warning demands for travel insurance which recover health conditions.

On the basis of the type of travelers, the market is bifurcated into Business Travel and Leisure Travel. Traveling for leisure is gaining momentum in the UK owing to increasing disposable income, millennials showing interest to cover new places or exploring new culture and to break from stressful work life. Most of the leisure travels are planned during the holidays and during holidays travel insurance companies business reach to heights.

Based on distribution channels, the market has two categories which include direct sales and indirect sales. UK travel insurance market is considered as ‘either the most developed or one of the most developed markets in Europe’. Direct sales have dominated the market due to direct channels like the Internet. The Internet offers different websites customers which help them compare prices and more benefits covered in a travel insurance policy. With the internet distribution holding a strong foothold in the distribution market, two businesses got established which is Money Supermarket and InsureandGo.

Direct purchase the Single user copy of the research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/836

Furthermore, based on the applications of travel insurance, the market is segmented into domestic and international travel. International travel is likely to dominate the UK travel insurance market by occupying 79.72% of market share. The UK Travel Insurance Market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players by including more coverage to travelers in a travel insurance policy.

The major players of UK travel insurance include Allianz SE,KBC Group,Chubb Ltd., Prudential Financial, Inc., Munich Re (Group),China Pacific Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Travelex Insurance Services, Europ Assistance and Aviva PLC, Saga PLC. Most of the customers are using different distribution channels to purchase their travel insurance by comparing price which creates a threat from other channels. This has led to high competition within the UK travel insurance market. In order to remain competitive and grow their market share, providers are strengthening their online presence along with key developments.

Recently, Saga plc has come up with key developments in travel and insurance divisions. It’s first ever purpose-built cruise ship, Spirit of Discovery will sail with a maximum of 999 guests and 523 crew around the world. Another important step is the launch of an advertising campaign for three-year fixed price insurance which is focused on growing direct channels and rewarding customer loyalty.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Approach & Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Travel Insurance Market Overview, By Type

Chapter 5 Travel Insurance Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6 Travel Insurance Market Overview, By Type of Travel

Chapter 7 Travel Insurance Market Overview, By Distribution Channel

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Future Outlook of the Market

Chapter 11 Conclusions and Recommendations

Continued…

Grasp advance knowledge on UK Travel Insurance Industry through in-depth Blogs, White Paper & Infographics:

Access the White Paper “Health Conditions You Should Declare When Buying A Travel Insurance” @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/white-paper/health-conditions-you-should-declare-when-buying-a-travel-insurance

Read the in depth blog titled “EHIC Or Private Which To Get For UK Travel Insurance” @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/blogs/ehic-or-private-which-to-get-for-uk-travel-insurance

Browse more related reports:

Global Travel Insurance Market Size 2017-2023:

The global travel insurance market size is expected to be valued at more than USD 35 billion by 2025 owing to increasing levels of tourism globally. The global tourist arrivals reached approximately 11.9 billion in 2017. Browse the full report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/travel-insurance-market

Global Travel Retail Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2025:

The global travel retail market is basically segmented on the basis of channel, product type, and region. Based on product segment, the market divided into wine and spirits, perfumes & cosmetics, tobacco, luxury goods, electronics, catering, food and confectionery, and others. Browse the full report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/travel-retail-market

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.