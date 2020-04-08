Worldwide Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

Enabling remote desktop virtualization through cloud computing technology is referred as cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure.

This cloud based service is identical to software as a service. Technological developments and rise in digitalization are the major driving factors for global cloud-based VDI market. Furthermore, benefits delivered by cloud-based VDI such as scalability, security, flexibility, and manageability is also fueling the cloud-based VDI market.

However, high investment cost, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped economies are some of the major challenges for global cloud-based VDI market. Regardless of these challenges, growing demand for desktop-as-a-service, and rise in adoption of hybrid cloud solutions will further grow the cloud-based VDI market in the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems, Dell Inc., HP Development Company, L.P., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. Ltd, Rackspace, Inc. and VMware

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• SME’s

• Large Enterprises

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecom

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Cloud-based Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Target Audience:

• Cloud-based VDI Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Cloud-based VDI Market— Market Overview

4. Cloud-based VDI Market by User Type Outlook

5. Cloud-based VDI Market by Deployment Outlook

6. Cloud-based VDI Market by End Use Industry Outlook

7. Cloud-based VDI Market Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

