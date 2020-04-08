Worldwide Connected Living Room Market 2020: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth Applications, SWOT Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast Report to 2026

The global Connected Living Room market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

Connected living room integrates electronic devices and gadgets together for better and efficient performance as well as enhances their operational efficiencies. The proliferation of connected devices, such as smart televisions, gaming consoles, set-top boxes and smart speakers are expected to drive the growth.

Also, increasing usage of internet entertainment, deployment of reliable and sophisticated music storage equipment and high speed data streaming services are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The major restraining factor for this market could be the compatibility issues, rise in deployment costs and low awareness level about new technologies.

Scope of global connected living room market includes by Product Type (Consumers computing, TV systems, Set-top boxes, Gaming Consoles, Security Systems, Smart Plugs, Wireless Speakers, Others), by Technology (Sensors, Thermostats, Cameras, Data Storage Systems, Communication Devices , Others), by Application (Video Streaming , Audio Streaming, Gaming, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

The key players profiled in the market include: Samsung Corporation, Netflix Inc., Google Inc., Apple Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Pioneer Corporation, Sony Corporation and BenQ Corporation

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Consumers computing

• TV systems

• Set-top boxes

• Gaming Consoles

• Security Systems

• Smart Plugs

• Wireless Speakers

• Others

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Video Streaming

• Audio Streaming

• Gaming

• Others

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Global Connected Living Room Market is spread across 121 pages

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Connected Living Room

Target Audience:

• Connected Living Room Manufaturers

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Table Of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Connected Living Room Overview

5. Global Connected Living Room, by Threat Type

6. Global Connected Living Room, by Solution Type

7. Global Connected Living Room, by End Users

8. Global Connected Living Room by Region

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Key Insights

