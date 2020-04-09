Aluminium Fluoride Market Report 2020 by Companies Profiles, Trend, Business Competitors, Growing Demand, Cost Structure, Developments and Forecast 2025 Alufluoride Ltd, Fluorsid S.p.A, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V, Industries Chimiques du Fluor, Alfa Aesar, Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Global Aluminium Fluoride Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alufluoride Ltd

Fluorsid S.p.A

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V

Industries Chimiques du Fluor

Alfa Aesar

Tanfac Industries Ltd.

Pingquan Greatwall Chemical Co., Ltd.

Gulf Fluor

Henan Weilai Aluminum (Group) Co., Ltd

Lifosa

Aliminium Fluoride is a colorless solid inorganic compound primarily used in the production of aluminium metal. The use of aluminium in food and beverage packaging is gaining traction as it offers convenience. According to a report published by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, in 2017, 1.9 million tons of aluminium was used in the production of containers and packaging materials. Therefore, the use of such a large quantity of aluminium in food packing and container manufacturing is driving the aluminium fluoride market growth. Further, aluminium is extensively used in several industries including automobile, construction, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and others. Furthermore, aluminium also finds application in building and construction industry for external facades, roofs and walls, windows and doors, staircases, railings, shelves, and other several applications. According to a report published by Statista, the United States investment in private construction projects reached around USD 992 billion in 2018. The number is expected to reach USD 1.53 trillion by 2022. Therefore, the increasing investment in building and construction industry across US and other developing economies is anticipated to contribute significantly to the aluminium fluoride market growth.

Aluminium is a recyclable material and is therefore a better substitute to plastics. Further, environmental hazards caused by plastics, several government agencies are imposing stringent rules and regulations to reduce plastic use which is positively impacting the aluminium sales hence, boosting the aluminium fluoride market. However, inhalation of aluminium fluoride poses health problems such as asthma, impaired nervous system and bone alterations. The toxic nature of aluminium fluoride is a factor likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Types:

Dry

Wet

Anhydrous

By Application:

Glass

Aluminium

Ceramic

Others

Target Audience of the Global Aluminium Fluoride Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Aluminium Fluoride Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

