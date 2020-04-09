Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market 2020 | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025 | Atomwise, Inc., BERG, LLC, BioXcel Corporation, Cyrcadia Health, Inc., Enlitic Inc.



“Ability of AI to improve medicine and healthcare facilities is one of the factors largely attributing to the growth of artificial intelligence in medicine market globally”The global artificial intelligence in medicine market is expected to grow from USD 1,658.27 million 2017 to USD 15,956.47 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.19%.

“Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market 2020” report share informative data figures as well as important insights regarding some of the market component which is considered to be future course architects for the market. This includes factors such as market size, market share, market segmentation, significant growth drivers, market competition, different aspects impacting economic cycles in the market, demand, expected business up-downs, changing customer sentiments, key companies operating in the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market, etc. In order to deliver a complete understanding of the global market, the report also shares some of the useful details regarding regional as well as significant domestic markets. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.

Top Key players of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Covered In The Report:

1. Atomwise, Inc.

2. BERG, LLC

3. BioXcel Corporation

4. Cyrcadia Health, Inc.

5. Enlitic Inc.

6. General Vision

7. Google LLC

8. IBM Watson Health

9. Insilico Medicine, Inc.

10. Intel

11. Microsoft Corporation

12. NVIDI

13. NVIDIA Corporation

14. Verge Analytics, Inc.

15. Welltok, Inc.

16. Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Medicine:

Based on Application

1. Disease Diagnosis & Identification

2. Patient Care

3. Research & Drug Invention

Based on End User

1. ACOS & MCOS

2. Patients

3. Payers

4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5. Providers

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Region Mainly Focusing:

— Europe Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market (Austria, France, Finland, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, UK),

— Asia-Pacific and Australia Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market (China, South Korea, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan),

— The Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria),

— Latin America/South America Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market (Brazil and Argentina),

— North America Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market (Canada, Mexico, and The USA)

Factors such as industry value chain, key consumption trends, recent patterns of customer behaviors, overall spending capacity analysis, market expansion rate, etc. The report also incorporates premium quality data figures associated with financial figures of the industry including market size (in USD), expected market size growth (in percentage), sales data, revenue figures and more. This might enable readers to reach quicker decisions with data and insights at hand.

Key Highlights from Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Study:

In a word, the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market report provides major statistics on the state of the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine industry with a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. At the end, Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market Report delivers a conclusion which includes Research Findings, Market Size Evaluation, Global Market Share, Consumer Needs along with Customer Preference Change, Data Source. These factors will raise the growth of the business overall.

